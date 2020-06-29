Missing outdoor cinemas? London is getting a socially-distanced version this summer

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

No cars required!

As the lockdown gradually eases and the world adjusts to socially distanced, well, everything, many of our usual activies for the summer will look a little different this year. Pubs, holidays, virtual Glastonbury, we’re looking at you.

Another prime example is open air cinemas, whereby we usually all cram together to watch a box office classic in the warmer weather, something that can’t really take place with social distancing rules. Or so we thought.

Thankfully, the newly-launched Free Range Film Club has come up with a solution; hosting outdoor cinema screenings with limited capacity in some of London’s biggest open spaces. The idea is that fewer people + a bigger space = the ability to socially distance and still enjoy open air cinema fun, with no need for a car.

‘Set in some of the capital’s finest green spaces, capacities will be strictly limited allowing you and your companions to enjoy the movie in allocated spaces, safely socially-distanced from other groups,’ their website reads.

‘Expect a programme of cult classics, feel good faves and indie flicks. Best of all, the balmy nights can be enjoyed entirely alfresco with not a car in sight; just bring a blanket and get busy with the bespoke street food and cold crafty tipples on offer.’

Intrigued? You can sign up to be alerted when tickets go on sale over at Free Range Film Club’s website.

There’s no word on final venues just yet, but the website suggests there will be four options in North, South, East and West London respectively.

Race you for tickets!