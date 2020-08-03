Animal lovers, unite – London and Whipsnade zoos need volunteers right now

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’re a huge animal lover, you probably already know about the fact that you can camp under the stars with lions at this wildlife park.

But what if we told you that you could get a job with the animals, whether you’re a fan of elegant giraffes, the big cats or cheeky penguins?

ZSL London and Whispnade zoos are looking for volunteers following the coronavirus pandemic. Both closed for three months as a result of the lockdown, and while they’re finding it hard to get back on their feet the icon that is David Attenborough has campaigned for the public to donate money to zoos to keep them going.

Now, they’re looking for stewarding volunteers who will be there to ensure that visitors are well looked after, offering them information and making sure they’re staying safe.

Volunteer manager Rhiannon Green told the Metro: ‘We are delighted to have the zoos open again, but we are facing operational challenges that are new to us. We know from the heart-warming response to our fundraising appeal that people really want to help us.

‘For some people sparing time might be how they can help us best – especially those on furlough, or whose travel plans have been disrupted.

‘We need cheery, flexible people who can help visitors enjoy their day while respecting the measures that keep everyone safe.’

If you’re interested in signing up, the online application explains that they’re hoping to find ‘engaging and flexible individuals who enjoy chatting to diverse audiences to join the team at our zoos.’

Responsibilities include making sure that guests feel welcome and supported during their visit, help them navigate their way around the zoo safely whilst adhering to social distancing measures, offering information about the work of the zoo and their wildlife conservation programmes.

Sound like your dream job? You’d better apply quickly because we’re certain that the positions will be filled in no time.

Good luck!