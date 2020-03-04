A Harry Potter spa day now exists and it sounds Sirius-ly magical

While the Slytherins take over the Harry Potter Warner Bros studio tour, something else HP-themed is happening – and it’s Sirius-ly exciting.
The Wand & Willow Day Spa is offering Potterheads the chance to chill out in a wonderfully wizardy way.
Inspired by magic, owner Wendy Piedad has created a hub for anyone who needs a day of wellness peppered with all things witchy, whether you’re a fan of Harry Potter, Bewitched or Practical Magic.
The spa packages on offer include Marauder, Philosopher, and Phoenix and treatments take place surrounded by HP decor, including owls, a ‘Fat Lady’ replica portrait, potion bottles and Hogwarts-esque tapestries, and there’s even a copper cauldron and floating candles to really immerse yourself in the experience.
Body wraps, massages and a range of facials are available and you can even treat yourself to a ‘Butter Brew’ coffee from the 9 ¾ Tea & Co while you’re there.
Owner Wendy told Business Insider: ‘Visitors to the spa are enchanted when they enter and love seeing all of the subtle magical-themed decor.
‘It is both elegant yet whimsical. I enjoy seeing them glancing around the treatment rooms looking at the magical creatures, floating candles, potions bottles, and cauldrons.
‘I actually have quite a few guests who have never visited a spa before because they have never found one that seemed to call to them until they discovered Wand & Willow.
‘It’s a dream come true for me to be able to combine the things that I am passionate about and to be able to bring a bit of magic into the realm of relaxation and healing.’
This absolute gem can be found in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, USA, so if you’re really keen to unwind in a uniquely magical way then it might be time to book those flights…