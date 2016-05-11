12 amazing ways to do brunch (whether you’re a sinner or a saint)

Since brunch is what bank holidays were, like, made for, we’ve rounded up some of the best just in time for the weekend. Out on the lash or doing a spring detox? Either way, we’ve got your back.

UP FOR A BOOZE-UP?

Sea Containers, Southbank

Anything goes in super chef Seamus Mullen’s new brunch menu at the effortlessly cool Sea Containers restaurant at The Mondrian hotel. And that’s the way we like it. Seafood platter to share? Steak and eggs? The possibilities are endless. And should definitely include one of Ryan Chetiyawardana’s botantical cocktails. Chin, chin.

Bunga Bunga, Battersea

The hilarious Italian hot spot’s Saturday brunch parties are practically the stuff of legend thanks to opera singers (disguised as regular customers: you have been warned), overflowing pizza platters and unlimited prosecco bellinis. Yep, quite important that last bit. Party on, peeps.

Darwin, City of London

Rhubarb, the team behind Sky Garden’s hip brasserie, have just launched a Sunday brunch buffet with everything from Bloody Mary prawn cocktails to sumptuous towers of waffles. But it’s the bottomless Bloody Mary bar that really gets our vote. You will never want to leave.

El Patron, West London

Ariba! If tequila’s your tipple of choice, get yourself down to the capital’s hottest Mexican bar to celebrate Cinco de Mayo ie, pile your plate high with fish tacos and pork burritos and down a few Margaritas before dancing til dawn. That’s how to do a fiesta.

Dirty Bones, Kensington

Head to hipster fave Dirty Bones on Sunday for a Dirty Benedict Burger (6oz house burger, topped with poached egg & black treacle bacon, smothered in hollandaise) washed down with a cocktail. Oh and a side order of some seriously retro video games. SO New York.

Benares Restaurant, Mayfair

You don’t get that horrible too-full-to-move feeling you normally get after a curry at the super chic Benares restaurant – their Sunday brunch is all about Indian small plates (think Chicken Tikka Caesar salad and Aubergine Bhajia). You may be full to the brim with booze though with the unlimited drinks options. But ain’t that what Bank Holidays are for?

FEELING SUPER SAINTLY?

Slim’s Kitchen, Belfast

This lovely eatery (of the healthy-food-delivered-fast philosophy) is living proof that virtuous food doesn’t have to compromise on variety or taste. Steak and (poached) eggs are paired with spinach and even the sausages in the English Breakfast are gluten free. Nice work.

Newman Street Tavern, Fitzrovia

Going for a ride at Psycle followed by a nourishing two course brunch (hello, soft-boiled eggs with asparagus soldiers) just may be the perfect start to the bank holiday weekend so what better timing for this package to launch? You can also sit out on the new terrace. Vitamin D fix here we come…

Christopher’s, Covent Garden

As if Christopher’s super brunches couldn’t get any better, along comes the super-food brunch menu bursting with smoothie goodness – we love the Citrus Beet Cleanser (Beets, Chard, Coconut Water, Oranges & Lemon) and some good ol’ brunch classics like Avocado & Tomato Toast (Lime, Chilli, Flax Seeds & Walnut Pesto and poached egg). There’s even ‘healthy’ cocktails. Skinny Watermelon Martini, anyone?

The Good Life Eatery, Chelsea

The fact it’s about to launch a second restaurant in hip foodie haven Marylebone is testament to owners Yasmine Larizadeh and Shirin Kouros’ success in making healthy eating fun. Paleo Chestnut & Almond waffles served with homemade fig jam, coconut yoghurt and maple syrup washed down with ‘The Hulk’ (wheatgrass, spirulina, coconut milk, pineapple, basil, raw almonds, banana, vanilla) are just the ticket this weekend.

The Bristolian, Bristol

While not strictly vegetarian the guys at The Bristolian are more imaginative than most with their veggie offerings. The Vegan Bristolian with sesame infused spinach and scrambled tofu definitely packs a punch.

Hally’s, West London

We love the seasonal weekend brunch menu almost as much as the super cute beach-house design of this place – and that is saying something. Dishes like Corn fritters with crispy bacon, avocado, poached egg & Crème fraîche are so Californian-inspired you’ll leave with a sunshine glow.