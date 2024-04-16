Introducing our panel of leading experts for the Marie Claire Sustainability Awards 2024

Ready to meet our incredible line-up of judges for the Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards 2024? Our fourth annual awards are here and set to champion the organisations, brands and products worth knowing about in the sustainability sphere. We've enlisted the help of over 50 leading experts to help us determine who should be awarded the top prizes, featuring some of the most powerful voices in sustainability right now.

Sustainability is now forefront of consumers' minds, with everyone clued up on how vital it is to make more eco-conscious choices. At Marie Claire UK, we're working with our readers to take action against climate change and build a better future for the planet, from in-depth guides to second-hand shopping to easy ways to live more sustainably through easy everyday swaps.

We've thought long and hard about our judging panel and enlisted the leading experts in the field to judge which organisations and brands are making a difference (a brand spring to mind for you? Enter them into the awards before Friday 19th, here). As well as Marie Claire UK editors who champion sustainability within their work, we've also reached out to plant-based chefs and authors, B Corp founders, eco-business leaders, sustainability podcasters and animal rights activists—all of whom will be looking over your entry. Together, we can work towards a more sustainable future. And if you're putting in an entry to the Marie Claire Sustainability Awards for 2024 - we wish you the best of luck.

Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards 2024: Meet our judges

ANDREA THOMPSON

Editor-in-Chief, Marie Claire UK

(Image credit: Future)

Andrea Thompson is Editor-in-Chief at Marie Claire UK, which reaches over seven million women on its combined platform. Andrea is currently Vice-chair and DEI at the British Society of Magazine Editors, as well as on the Advisory Board for The Sustainability Show. Andrea's career in journalism spans over 20 years working on titles including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. In her role as Editor-in-Chief, she oversees content, brand partnerships and campaigns, as well as speaking on the important topics of our time, including sustainability, diversity and gender equality.

ALLY HEAD

Health, Sustainability & Relationships Editor, Marie Claire UK

(Image credit: Future)

Ally Head is at the helm of sustainability content at Marie Claire UK, heading up sustainability content such as deciphering greenwashing, the best B Corp brands and, as a keen runner, which the genuinely sustainable gym wear is worth investing in. Day to day, she advises on sustainability and wellness campaigns for the brand, championing climate activists and qualified experts, as well as writing up news and features detailing the latest happenings in the world of health and sustainability. If she's not working or putting in the miles as a keen marathon runner, she's also a keen presenter with her Decoded Instagram Live franchise spotlighting some of the biggest names in wellness.

ADITI MAYER

Visual Storyteller, Sustainability Activist, and Consultant

(Image credit: Future)

Aditi Mayer is a climate activist, sustainable fashion thought leader, photojournalist, and writer. Her work explores the intersections of style, sustainability, and social justice. She's a frequent speaker on social and environmental justice, and her thought leadership has led to her international forums, having spoken at Harvard, Yale and Stanford. Aditi has become a voice in the larger sustainability movement, approaching her work from multiple domains, from grassroots organizing in Downtown LA’s garment district to educating folks on the importance of diverse perspectives. Most recently, she hosted a documentary for Coach’s new series, The Road To Circularity, exploring how fashion can become more circular.

ALEXANDRA DAWE

Director of Corporate Affairs, Rainforest Alliance

(Image credit: Future)

As Director of Corporate Affairs, Alexandra Dawe leads a global team that is responsible for the Rainforest Alliance’s external and international communications, public affairs, media relations, and corporate reputation management. A former journalist of 20 years and a strategic communications advisor and trainer of CSOs, NGOs and companies, Alexandra has devoted her career to social and environmental transformation towards a sustainable world. She also serves as Vice Chair of the Bank Track Board, sits on the Advisory board of the Profundo Foundation, and is a member of the Advisory Council of Social Sciences at the University of Amsterdam.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

AMARJIT SAHOTA

Founder, Ecovia Intelligence

(Image credit: Future)

Amarjit Sahota is the founder of Ecovia Intelligence, which is a London-based research and consulting firm that has been encouraging sustainable development since its formation in 2001 and is an expert on global sustainable product industries. For almost 30 years, Amarjit has been undertaking research, analysis and consulting on natural cosmetics, organic foods, and sustainable products—he certainly knows a sustainable winner when he sees one.

AMY BOURBEAU

Co-Founder and Chief Impact Officer, Seismic

(Image credit: Future)

Amy Bourbeau is the co-founder and Chief Impact Officer at Seismic, a sustainability advisory that helps businesses change society and fix our planet by being a force for good. Amy specialises in B Corp and how its framework can help organisations improve their impact and meet the high standards required for certification. She started working as the UK’s first B Corp Consultant in 2015 and has been committed to helping the movement grow ever since. Amy has supported hundreds of organisations on their sustainability journeys, with clients including Innocent Drinks, Avon, Lily’s Kitchen, Gousto, The White Company, Finistere and PZ Cussons.

AMY NELSON-BENNETT

CEO, Positive Luxury

(Image credit: Future)

Amy Nelson-Bennett is the CEO of Positive Luxury, one of the leading sustainability experts in the global luxury industry. Amy brings 25 years of global experience across business turnaround and transformation, brand and commercial strategy, digital commerce and communications and sustainability best practices gained across media, retail, and luxury goods. Most recently she led the successful turnaround of Molton Brown as CEO and President and joined PE-backed Clive Christian Group to modernise the brand and operations and deliver rapid growth.

AMY TSANG

Head of Europe, The Mills Fabrica

(Image credit: Future)

Amy Tsang spearheads The Mills Fabrica’s UK business and operations, supporting innovators across the textiles/apparel and agrifood tech industries, and building impactful partnerships while growing their community of brands, corporates, VCs, academic institutions and NGOs. Amy also oversees the company’s coworking space in London and curates flagship industry events gathering key ecosystem players and shining the spotlight on startups’ ground-breaking innovations.

ANGELA MORAN

ESG Director, Silentnight

(Image credit: Future)

Angela Moran's career path evolved into becoming a 'bedologist' with the leading UK sleep brand, the Silentnight Group, with a focus in the last ten years on evidence-based marketing around sleep and sustainability. Inspired by the work of John Elkington and Mike Bernes-Lee, she is a key part of the Silentnight team's mission to achieve B Corp certification. When she's not thinking about beds and B Corp, Angela is a community allotment composter and habitat creator.



ANNICK IRELAND

CEO, Immaculate Vegan

(Image credit: Future)

Annick Ireland became vegan in 2014 when she adopted her dog Tippi from the Retired Greyhound Trust and made the connection between the pets we love and the welfare of other animals. It was this shift in thinking that led her to see a gap in the market when it came to ethical fashion and style brands, launching Immaculate Vegan in a bid to create a world that is kinder to animals, people and the planet.

ANURADHA CHUNG

Non Executive Director, Trustee

(Image credit: Future)

Anuradha Chugh champions purpose-driven businesses and has led iconic brands in senior executive roles, most recently as CEO of Pukka, and before that as Managing Director of Ben & Jerry’s Europe, the Global Brand Lead for Dove, amongst others. Anuradha is in the process of transitioning from an executive career to one where she can use her experience and energy in diverse ways to help purpose-driven organisations thrive. She is also an advisor for a few start-ups and is on the board of F&C Investment Trust, Routes Collective and B Lab UK.

ASHLEE PIPER

Sustainability Expert, Author and TV Personality

(Image credit: Future)

Ashlee Piper is a sustainability expert, TV personality and author whose work has been featured on big names like The TODAY Show, Good Morning America, LIVE with Kelly & Ryan and CNN, as well as Vogue, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The Atlantic and Newsweek. Piper's book, Give A Sh*t: Do Good. Live Better. Save the Planet. has been hailed as a 'sustainability Bible' by celebrities and reviewers. She's also the creator of the #NoNewThings Challenge, which received a 2022 Silver Stevie Award for Best Nonprofit Innovation.

BETTINA CAMPOLUCCI BORDI

Chef and Author

(Image credit: Future)

Bettina Campolucci Bordi is an acclaimed plant-based chef and a huge advocate for plant foods. The author of three popular cookbooks Happy Food, 7 Day Vegan Challenge, and Celebrate, Bettina uses local and seasonal produce to create dishes that nourish the body and soul. She's also carved a niche in recipe development for high-profile brands and the hospitality industry, focusing on maximising the potential of plant foods.

CAROLINE RUSH

CEO, British Fashion Council

(Image credit: Future)

Caroline Rush CBE is the Chief Executive of the British Fashion Council (BFC). Since she was appointed Chief Executive in April 2009, Caroline has focused on strengthening the British Fashion Council’s network and platforms to connect businesses with global audiences both trade and consumer. During her time in the role as Chief Exec, London Fashion Week has become a globally recognised platform for creative fashion talent. Recently, the BFC launched The Institute of Positive Fashion as an engine room for change, galvanising the industry to address how it can more positively impact the Environment, People and Community



CAT LEE

Head of Ethics, Sustainability and Compliance, The White Company

(Image credit: Future)

Cat Lee started her career in finance, before shifting her career towards retail over 15 years ago, specialising in ethics and sustainability for both large and medium-sized British brands including Marks & Spencer and Ted Baker among others. She now leads sustainability, ethics and compliance at The White Company, which recently achieved B- Corp certification.

CHARLOTTE HORLER

(Image credit: Future)

Founder, Nula

Charlotte Horler is a consultant, researcher and founder of Nula, a sustainability engagement agency and her mission is to embed sustainability across the workforce. Through Nula, Charlotte supports leaders to understand how their teams think and feel about sustainability, using a diagnostic service. In addition, she is exploring what a sustainable future of work looks like and how to make a connection with nature a regular feature of both her personal and professional life.

CLARE GODFREY

Head of B Corp & Purpose Integration, Danone UK & Ireland

(Image credit: Future)

Clare Godfrey is the Head of B Corp and Purpose Integration at Danone UK & Ireland. PClare has played a pivotal role in certifying Danone's operations in the UK & Ireland, unlocking opportunities for continuous improvement and championing the role that multinationals play. Empowering employees to be a Force for Good through storytelling, particularly concerning their carbon reduction roadmap at the 2023 company conference, was a career highlight.

ELE WARD

CMO and Sustainable Fashion Advisor

(Image credit: Future)

Ele Ward is a highly experienced marketer with a focus on strategic partnerships, project management and go-to-market strategy. She has worked with numerous founders and early-stage teams in the B2B and B2C Climate Tech, FinTech and Sustainable Fashion sectors. Today, Ele is CMO of B2B2C alternative asset platform, Ctrl Alt, and works with early-stage fashion startups on the path to launch.

ERIN BARKER

Editorial Director, Auto Trader

(Image credit: Future)

Erin Barker is an award-winning motoring journalist and BBC and Sky broadcaster, who writes and edits car content for Auto Trader content as well as Marie Claire, Goodwood, Vogue and Electric Drives. She is the host of She’s Electric, a national roadshow connecting cars and women. Her passions are creating and driving initiatives that are aimed at reducing the gender gap in the automotive industry and pushing the sustainability agenda with car brands and retailers.

GEORGINA WILSON-POWELL

Sustainability Comms Expert and Author

(Image credit: Future)

Georgina Wilson-Powell launched pebble magazine in 2016, as part of her mission to normalise sustainable practices and raise awareness of the alternatives to the broken overconsumption model. She is the author of three books on sustainable living, one of which has been a bestseller and sold over 25,000 copies, as well as being a regular speaker, podcast and radio guest and panellist covering sustainable trends, eco-anxiety and how to engage individuals in the climate crisis.

GILES GIBBONS

CEO and Founder, Good Business

(Image credit: Future)

Giles Gibbons founded Good Business 25 years ago, which advises brands, start-ups, foundations, voluntary organisations and social enterprises on strategy, purpose and reputation. He’s worked with organisations as diverse as The Coca-Cola Company, UNICEF, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Aesop and WWF, making sure that they keep up with the changing times, and move with the tide rather than against it. Giles also chairs the Sustainable Restaurant Association, the restaurant world’s Michelin stars for sustainability; he chairs the Paraorchestra, an elite disabled orchestra; and Talking Taboos, a charity focused on raising issues hidden by society.

HANNAH COX

Director, Better Business Network & betternotstop

(Image credit: Future)

Hannah Cox is the Director of Better Business Network and betternotstop. betternotstop is a sustainable impact agency that helps businesses implement sustainable strategies, policies, and frameworks, such as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, B Corp Certification, Global Reporting Standards and Carbon Literacy accredited courses. She also founded the Better Business Network, a membership organisation and network for hundreds of purpose-led business leaders, connecting them with others and helping them increase their social and environmental impact through collective action and training courses.

HARRIET VOCKING

CEO, Eco-Age

(Image credit: Future)

Harriet Vocking is currently the CEO of Eco-age. Formerly Chief Strategy Officer, Harriet has been integral to the success and growth of Eco-age over the last 10 years. A leader in her field, she helps address the sustainability and ESG issues and opportunities that companies face today with strategic corporate and creative communications, developing global communications or reporting programmes that drive genuine change.

INGRID NEWKIRK

Founder, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA)

(Image credit: Future)

Ingrid Newkirk is the founder of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), a non-profit organisation founded in 1980 that exposes animals suffering in laboratories, in the food industry, in the clothing trade and in the entertainment industry. Ingrid has spoken on animal rights issues across the globe—from the steps of the Canadian Parliament to the streets of New Delhi in India.

JO SWIFT

Managing Director, Greenhouse Communications

(Image credit: Future)

Jo Swift is the director of Greenhouse Communications, as well as an accomplished leader and communications strategist, with over 20 years of experience representing famous businesses, governments, NGOs and charities.

JUSTINE JENKINS

Ethical Make-Up Artist and Author

(Image credit: Future)

Justine Jenkins is a highly acclaimed ethical makeup artist with over 25 years of experience working with British and international public figures. She is also a leading sustainable and ethical cruelty-free cosmetic pioneer and ambassador and for the last 12 years has been committed to raising awareness of animal cruelty in the cosmetic industry, working alongside several charities including PETA and Humane Society International. Cruelty-free, vegan, organic and sustainable beauty is her speciality.

KATIE THOMAS

Senior Beauty Editor, Marie Claire UK

(Image credit: Future)

Katie Thomas is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire UK. She covers everything from the best beauty looks from the red carpet and stand-out trends from the catwalk, to colonic irrigation and to the best mascaras on the market. She joined the Marie Claire digital team in 2018, having previously sat on the beauty desks at InStyle UK and Tatler.

MARY FELLOWES

Founder, Greenwith Studio

(Image credit: Future)

Mary Fellows is currently the founder of Greenwith Studio, a B Corp driving sustainable fashion innovation, thought leadership and public speaking, as well as a former editor/contributor at 11 international editions of Vogue—and launched Vogue Turkey.

MISHCA ANOUK SMITH

News and Features Editor, Marie Claire UK

Mischa Anouk Smith is Marie Claire UK's News and Features Editor. Mischa has worked as a journalist, copywriter and content editor for over ten years and has freelanced for titles such as Refinery29 and InStyle. Mischa has contributed cover stories and features to titles including Polyester, Dazed, Stylist and Riposte. Her work spans lifestyle, culture, travel, and fashion and explores what it means to be a woman today.

LISA OXENHAM

Beauty and Style Director, Marie Claire UK

Lisa Oxenham is one of the world's top stylists and art directors with 20 years in the field, leading shoots with some of the world's best photographers, make-up artists, hair stylists, influencers and celebrities. She's also a keen public speaker, recently talking for Cognition X.

MYRIAM SIDIBE

Chief Mission Officer of Brands on a Mission

(Image credit: Future)

Myriam Sidibe is the Chief Mission Officer and Founder of Brands on a Mission, a certified B Corp aiming to get Brands and Companies to drive impact in health and well-being through their business models. Their current portfolio of clients includes Givaudan, Unilever, Nestlé, Upfield, AbInBev, UN Agencies, Godrej etc. She is also the co-founder and Chair of the Kenya National Business Compact on Coronavirus and the woman behind the multi-award-winning and UN-recognized Global Handwashing Day now celebrated in over 100 countries.



NATALIE HUGHES

Fashion Editor, Marie Claire UK

Natalie Hughes is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She has worked as a fashion journalist and content consultant for 15 years, crafting copy and content for magazines and brands including Harper's Bazaar, Elle, Net-a-Porter, Who What Wear, Matches, Glamour, and consulting on strategy for the British Fashion Council, Roland Mouret, Christian Louboutin, and more.

NATHALIA GRISARD

Director, gngr bees

(Image credit: Future)

Nathalia Grisard is the founder of gngr bees, a sustainable activewear brand that exemplifies her commitment to conscious movement, wellness, and environmental sustainability. By crafting activewear from waste, gngr bees connects global communities, funds environmental projects and empowers women to find purpose in their movement. Nathalia is a frequent speaker on fashion and environmental sustainability sharing her expertise at universities such as Boston University and Cambridge.

OLIVIA HILL

Head of Sustainability Communications, Seismic

(Image credit: Future)

Olivia Hill is Head of Sustainability Communications at Seismic, a sustainability advisory that helps businesses change society and fix our planet by being a force for good. She has over 20 years of communications experience, specialising in communicating impact with authenticity for consumer goods, retail and B2B companies. Olivia has delivered global B Corp, social value and sustainability communications projects for clients including JDE Peet’s, Danone, Airbus, Ordnance Survey, Duchy Originals, Sipsmith Gin and Woman of the Year. Purpose-driven storytelling sits at the heart of all her communications.

PAIGE TRACEY

Organic Beauty Expert, Soil Association Certification

(Image credit: Future)

Paige Traceyis the lead on the communications for Soil Association Certification's Beauty, Wellbeing and Textiles Organic certification schemes. She has been recognised for her strong impact to date in the world of organic and natural cosmetics, being named one of Natural Product News’s '30 under Thirty' finalists for two years running, as well as being named their 2022 Rising Star in 'Who’s Who in Natural Beauty'. Paige is a regular speaker on important panels with beauty industry experts like Millie Kendall of the British Beauty Council, Paige is always raising the profile of certified organic beauty, wellbeing and textiles and the important role they play in securing a more sustainable future.

PENNY GOLDSTONE

Contributing Fashion Editor, Marie Claire UK

(Image credit: Future)

Penny Goldstone is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, overseeing everything from shopping galleries, trends pieces, fashion week reporting and sartorial news. A self-confessed dress addict, she is committed to buying less but better in a bid to build a more sustainable wardrobe.

RO EGGLESFIELD

Head of Impact Development

(Image credit: Future)

Ro Egglefield is Head of Impact Development at Seismic, a sustainability advisory that helps businesses change society and fix our planet by being a force for good. She has over 20 years of international in-house experience leading commercial and ESG teams with sustainability solutions. Ro has supported companies such as Red Bull, Asahi, The Gym Group, WD-40 Company and Monica Vinader. She guides businesses to maximise commercial value and improved impact through pragmatic ESG strategies, Net Zero pathways and meaningful Communication and Reporting journeys.

ROB GREEN

Co-founder COAT Paints

(Image credit: Future)

Rob Green is the co-founder and COO of COAT Paints, the UK’s first carbon-negative and B Corp-certified paint company. Rob’s passion for sustainability meant building COAT as both a design-led brand with high-grade paints and one with conscious environmental and social decisions at its core. Rob’s on a mission to make decorating an enjoyable and environmentally friendly way to create spaces that people love.

RUBY RAUT

CEO and co-founder, WUKA

(Image credit: Future)

Ruby Raut, is the CEO & Founder of, WUKA- the UK's #1 fully leak-proof reusable period underwear that completely replaces the need for single-use pads and tampons. A B Corp Certified business, WUKA stands for Wake Up Kick Ass and strives to empower anyone that bleeds by improving access to quality, sustainable period products, eliminating period poverty, and breaking the taboos and stigma surrounding periods.

SANDRA CAPPONI

Co-Founder, Good On You

(Image credit: Future)

Sandra Capponi is the co-founder of Good On You, the leading source for sustainability ratings in fashion and beauty. Since 2015, she’s led the team to rate over 6,000 brands for their impact and partner with global retailers, such as Westfield and FARFETCH, to empower millions of consumers to buy better. With years of experience in corporate social responsibility, Sandra has been long concerned about supply chain issues in big business. She founded Good On You because she sees huge potential in using consumer power to drive industry change.

SARA SIMMONDS

CEO, The Impact Innovator

(Image credit: Future)

Sara Simmonds is a leading figure within the world of IMPACT and was voted number one speaker at The Sustainability Show. Sara is also on the advisory boards of the British Beauty Council Sustainability Coalition and The Sustainability Show. Sara has had an illustrious career as an international buyer and pioneer of conscious product innovation. By the age of 25 Sara was a buyer for Harvey Nichols and seeing the waste in what we consume, at the age of 28 Sara became an award-winning impact entrepreneur pioneering the first hand-made sustainable jeans brand Sharkah Chakra.



SHANNON LAWLOR

(Image credit: Future)

Executive Beauty Editor, Marie Claire UK

Shannon Lawlor is a renowned beauty journalist and Marie Claire's Executive Beauty Editor. As a leading editorial expert and brand consultant. Shannon puts a focus on the sustainability credentials of the products she features, spotlighting brands with refillable beauty products, for example. Before her time at Marie Claire UK, Shannon has over eight years of experience working in some of the woorld's best beauty titles, including Who What Wear, Glamour UK, Stylist, Refinery29, and Fabulous.

SMRUTI SRIRAM

CEO, Bags of Ethics/ Supreme Creations

(Image credit: Future)

Smruti Sriram is the Chief Executive of Bags of Ethics/ Supreme Creations. Supreme Creations is an award-winning manufacturer of reusable merchandise and sustainable packaging and has been at the forefront of reducing single-use plastic bags, and packaging for supermarkets, beauty brands, fashion and retail. The 100%-owned supply chain starts in Pondicherry, India, in which 80%+ of the workforce are female, and several sustainability initiatives like water treatment, tree planting and conservation.

SOFIA PIZA

Fashion Writer, Marie Claire UK

(Image credit: Future)

Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, sustainability, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. These days, you can find Sofia searching the internet for new independent businesses and scouring Vinted and vintage markets alike for the best second-hand fashion finds.

SUNIL MAKAN

Editor, Marie Claire UK

(Image credit: Future)

Sunil Makan has over 12 years of experience working in journalism at titles such as Sunil worked at ELLE, InStyle, and Shortlist Media. He's an experienced Editor, Strategist, Content Producer and Art Director, who specialises in fashion, beauty and grooming, lifestyle and culture.

TESSA CLARKE

Co-founder & CEO, Olio

(Image credit: Future)

Tessa Clarke is the Co-Founder & CEO of Olio, an app tackling the climate crisis by solving the problem of waste in the home and local community. Olio does this by connecting people with their neighbours so they can give away rather than throw away their spare food and other household items, and lend and borrow instead of buying brand new. Tessa’s TED talk about the power of sharing has been watched over 1 million times, and in 2023 she was awarded the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award, the longest-running award for female business leaders.

TANYA STEELE (CBE)

CEO, WWF-UK

Tanya Steele (CBE) has led WWF-UK since 2017 as its first female CEO, leading an ambitious strategy to tackle the catastrophic global decline in species and habitats. Tanya sees WWF as a critical force for driving change, from wildlife recovery to climate change, the food system and clean oceans. Tanya is also a trustee of the Disasters Emergency Committee and the Circular Bioeconomy Alliance.

There's not long left to go—entries for the Marie Claire Sustainability Awards end this Friday.

Head to our website to have your say on which brands and organisations we should be championing.