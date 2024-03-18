Our fourth annual Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards are here - and we can't wait to welcome your entries
It's time to celebrate businesses that are a force for good.
Sustainability is a part of our DNA here at Marie Claire UK and has been for the past three decades. Writing regularly on everything from intersectional environmentalism to the best B Corp brands, we've won several awards for our work in the process.
This month, we're delighted to announce that our annual Sustainability Awards are back for their fourth year with an extended entry deadline of Wednesday 10th April.
Designed to crown the brands building a better tomorrow and genuinely doing their bit to make their businesses a force for good, now more than ever, learning how to live more sustainably is of vital importance.
While we've long championed brands, organisations, and products that are implementing change and shining a light on sustainable innovation, our Sustainability Awards aim to connect you with the real changemakers.
The Marie Claire Sustainability Awards 2024 are here
You can now enter the fourth iteration of the awards on our dedicated Sustainability Awards website.
A bit of background for you: here at Marie Claire UK, we’ve been encouraging conscious consumption for over three decades, long championing buying quality over quantity, reusing, and recycling - which is why we’re so keen to shout about the brands who share the same values.
Enter the fourth annual Marie Claire Sustainability Awards 2024 here
Why are the awards so important? Well, sustainability, while central to building a better tomorrow, is only getting more difficult to decipher as more and more companies greenwash. Our aim is simple: to commend the businesses going above and beyond to prioritise both people and planet, companies showing sustainable innovation in their products and services, and brands holding themselves accountable in their business operations.
Editor-in-Chief Andrea Thompson says: "I’m delighted to announce the launch of our fourth annual Sustainability Awards, a celebration of the brands, organisations, and products implementing positive changes to tackle climate change."
"At Marie Claire UK, we’ve been encouraging conscious consumption for over 35 years, long championing buying quality over quantity, reusing, and recycling and supporting brands who do the same. I’m so looking forward reading and judging all of the entries and shining a spotlight on the incredible brands out there working hard to make a difference."
Senior Sustainability Editor Ally Head adds: "We're excited to be partnering with B Corp advisors Seismic for a second year, too. Together, we're keen to champion companies showcasing sustainable innovation but also levelling up their business operations to protect both people and planet."
A post shared by Marie Claire UK (@marieclaireuk)
A photo posted by on
Our fourth annual iteration of the awards follows in last year's footsteps, partnering with B Corp advisors at Seismic for the second year and taking extra steps to assess both the social and sustainable practices of each entry. Supporting us in reviewing entries and judging the winners, we selected Seismic as our sustainability partner because of their extensive understanding of impact across a range of sectors and business models. Seismic is an international team of experts on a mission to help businesses become increasingly impactful forces for good. They bring together B Corp experts, Net Zero advisors and sustainability strategists to help businesses lead the shift.
All businesses will be asked to supply evidence to back up their sustainability claims, and all claims will be thoroughly reviewed and validated. We do this so that we can credibly celebrate the innovations that will drive real change.
If you’re addressing human rights in your supply chain, promoting circularity in the life cycle of your products, reducing or reusing water, packaging or food waste, accessing underserved populations or rethinking environmental behaviours and sustainability challenges, we want to hear from you. There are categories spanning fashion, beauty, health & wellness, food & drink, travel & leisure, homes & lifestyle, motors and a new addition for 2024, parenting.
Not only that, but all entries will be reviewed by a guest panel of over 50 of the most high-profile sustainability experts, company founders, thought leaders, consultants and activists in the business.
Your need-to-knows:
Watch the video below or click the headings below to scroll through this year's categories in more detail:
Winners are selected by an award-winning judging panel of 50+ of the world's leading sustainability experts, activists, and the Marie Claire UK editorial team, alongside B Corp experts, Net Zero advisors and sustainability strategists from Seismic.
Entries will close on Wednesday 10th April 2024.
An insight into last year's awards...
Never one to avoid practising what we preach – or shy away from making history – all three of Marie Claire UK’s inaugural Sustainability Awards have been carbon-neutral awards ceremonies. (That's right - even virtual events generate a carbon footprint.)
Partnering with Nula Carbon, a mangrove tree was planted for every one of our attendees, offsetting our carbon emissions.
See who won in 2023 here and watch some of our past judges below.
Ready to celebrate the editor – and expert-approved – brands going that extra mile in working towards a more sustainable future for our planet? So are we – because we truly believe that we can all #StartSomewhere by making better individual choices that can kick-start meaningful, collective change.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Ally Head is Marie Claire UK's Senior Health, Sustainability, and Relationships Editor, nine-time marathoner, and Boston Qualifying runner. Day-to-day, she works across site strategy, features, and e-commerce, reporting on the latest health updates, writing the must-read health and wellness content, and rounding up the genuinely sustainable and squat-proof gym leggings worth *adding to basket*. She's won a BSME for her sustainability work, regularly hosts panels and presents for events like the Sustainability Awards, and saw nine million total impressions on the January 2023 Wellness Issue she oversaw. Follow Ally on Instagram for more or get in touch.
-
The Princess of Wales is reportedly insisting on “no help at home” amid her recovery
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are “nesting” and enjoying a break from the cameras, according to reports
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
These are the best Amazon fashion sale finds you need for spring
*Adds to cart*
By Sofia Piza
-
Joanna Dai: "I always believed in the power of brands to influence change"
This B Corp month, we chat to a dynamic changemaker about building businesses that are a genuine force for good.
By Ally Head
-
B Corp brands: 35 to have on your radar to help you shop more sustainably
Shop smart this B Corp month and help save our planet.
By Ally Head
-
Meet Dr. Rosa Vásquez Espinoza, the National Geographic explorer championing cultural preservation and female empowerment in science
Despite facing discrimination, she's a role model for women in science and conservation, advocating tirelessly for equality and representation.
By Lisa Oxenham
-
Looking for a sustainable travel option? These are the best eco-friendly holiday destinations in the world
Get away guilt-free with the Marie Claire UK Sustainability Award Travel winners
By Alice Barraclough
-
From eco-friendly cleaning products to minimal-waste paint, these are the 25 best sustainable home brands to have on your radar
Lauded in this year's Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards, these lifestyle brands are on a mission to help you be more eco-friendly at home
By Alice Barraclough
-
Keen to invest in fashion brands that put people and planet before profit? These 25 are the best
Introducing the Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards 2023 Fashion winners. Considered clothing never looked so good…
By Alice Barraclough
-
It's official - these are the only sustainable food and drink brands worth your money
The winners of our 2023 Sustainability Awards serve up options that are both delicious and planet-friendly
By Alice Barraclough
-
The 7 best sustainable transport companies in the world, as chosen by our Sustainability Awards judges
Meet the winners of the Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards 2023 – and the transportation brands steering us to a cleaner, greener world
By Alice Barraclough