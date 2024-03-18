Our fourth annual Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards are here - and we can't wait to welcome your entries

Sustainability is a part of our DNA here at Marie Claire UK and has been for the past three decades. Writing regularly on everything from intersectional environmentalism to the best B Corp brands, we've won several awards for our work in the process.

This month, we're delighted to announce that our annual Sustainability Awards are back for their fourth year with an extended entry deadline of Wednesday 10th April.

Designed to crown the brands building a better tomorrow and genuinely doing their bit to make their businesses a force for good, now more than ever, learning how to live more sustainably is of vital importance.

While we've long championed brands, organisations, and products that are implementing change and shining a light on sustainable innovation, our Sustainability Awards aim to connect you with the real changemakers.

The Marie Claire Sustainability Awards 2024 are here

You can now enter the fourth iteration of the awards on our dedicated Sustainability Awards website.

A bit of background for you: here at Marie Claire UK, we’ve been encouraging conscious consumption for over three decades, long championing buying quality over quantity, reusing, and recycling - which is why we’re so keen to shout about the brands who share the same values.

Enter the fourth annual Marie Claire Sustainability Awards 2024 here

Why are the awards so important? Well, sustainability, while central to building a better tomorrow, is only getting more difficult to decipher as more and more companies greenwash. Our aim is simple: to commend the businesses going above and beyond to prioritise both people and planet, companies showing sustainable innovation in their products and services, and brands holding themselves accountable in their business operations.

Editor-in-Chief Andrea Thompson says: "I’m delighted to announce the launch of our fourth annual Sustainability Awards, a celebration of the brands, organisations, and products implementing positive changes to tackle climate change."

"At Marie Claire UK, we’ve been encouraging conscious consumption for over 35 years, long championing buying quality over quantity, reusing, and recycling and supporting brands who do the same. I’m so looking forward reading and judging all of the entries and shining a spotlight on the incredible brands out there working hard to make a difference."

Senior Sustainability Editor Ally Head adds: "We're excited to be partnering with B Corp advisors Seismic for a second year, too. Together, we're keen to champion companies showcasing sustainable innovation but also levelling up their business operations to protect both people and planet."

Our fourth annual iteration of the awards follows in last year's footsteps, partnering with B Corp advisors at Seismic for the second year and taking extra steps to assess both the social and sustainable practices of each entry. Supporting us in reviewing entries and judging the winners, we selected Seismic as our sustainability partner because of their extensive understanding of impact across a range of sectors and business models. Seismic is an international team of experts on a mission to help businesses become increasingly impactful forces for good. They bring together B Corp experts, Net Zero advisors and sustainability strategists to help businesses lead the shift.

All businesses will be asked to supply evidence to back up their sustainability claims, and all claims will be thoroughly reviewed and validated. We do this so that we can credibly celebrate the innovations that will drive real change.

If you’re addressing human rights in your supply chain, promoting circularity in the life cycle of your products, reducing or reusing water, packaging or food waste, accessing underserved populations or rethinking environmental behaviours and sustainability challenges, we want to hear from you. There are categories spanning fashion, beauty, health & wellness, food & drink, travel & leisure, homes & lifestyle, motors and a new addition for 2024, parenting.

Not only that, but all entries will be reviewed by a guest panel of over 50 of the most high-profile sustainability experts, company founders, thought leaders, consultants and activists in the business.

Your need-to-knows:

Watch the video below or click the headings below to scroll through this year's categories in more detail:

Winners are selected by an award-winning judging panel of 50+ of the world's leading sustainability experts, activists, and the Marie Claire UK editorial team, alongside B Corp experts, Net Zero advisors and sustainability strategists from Seismic.

Entries will close on Wednesday 10th April 2024.

An insight into last year's awards...

Never one to avoid practising what we preach – or shy away from making history – all three of Marie Claire UK’s inaugural Sustainability Awards have been carbon-neutral awards ceremonies. (That's right - even virtual events generate a carbon footprint.)

Partnering with Nula Carbon, a mangrove tree was planted for every one of our attendees, offsetting our carbon emissions.

See who won in 2023 here and watch some of our past judges below.

Ready to celebrate the editor – and expert-approved – brands going that extra mile in working towards a more sustainable future for our planet? So are we – because we truly believe that we can all #StartSomewhere by making better individual choices that can kick-start meaningful, collective change.