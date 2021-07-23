Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Ever wondered why rainforests are important? According to the lead sustainable forest management officer at the Rainforest Alliance Emmanuelle Berenger, because, in short, rainforests are vital for our survival as a species and for the survival of life on Earth.

Yet over one billion hectares – that’s an area the size of Europe – has been destroyed over the last forty years, and the destruction continues, putting the planet in peril. Keen to live more sustainably and cut down your carbon footprint, while you’re at it?

We know that protecting and restoring forests could reverse global emissions by third—so if you need another reason (or nine) to protect the world’s rainforests, keep reading. You’ll learn just why rainforests are important – and need to be looked after – from someone who’s day-to-day is to protect them and keep. them safe.

Why rainforests are important: 9 key points

Forests absorb greenhouse gases, like carbon dioxide

Plants absorb and store carbon dioxide, according to Berenger, and the world’s rainforests alone give us the potential to provide 23% of the natural climate mitigation needed by 2030, she shares.

“Not only do they absorb carbon dioxide, but help us to stabilise the global climate,” she explains.

Forests clean the air

Rainforests are nature’s air filters, she shares.

“They collect and filter excess carbon and pollutants – not to mention stinky odours – and release fresh oxygen through photosynthesis,” she explains.

Forests help regulate the earth’s water cycle

Rainforests are key to the earth’s global irrigation system, which forms clouds and “flying rivers”, helping to distribute fresh water around the globe.

Forests stabilise the soil

Did you know? Just one spoonful of rainforest soil contains some 50,000 different types of bacteria and supports millions of species.

“When deforestation happens, this richness is lost—for good,” shares Berenger. “Forests also protect the soil from damaging erosion, which can fill and contaminate waterways,” she expands.

Forests protect biodiversity and endangered species

Rainforests are the most biodiverse ecosystems on Earth and are home to literally millions of – many undiscovered – species.

“Some indicators say that we are already losing some 50,000 species per year due to deforestation alone,” she shares.

Forests provide livelihoods

Interestingly, rainforests are home and all resources to some 1.2 billion people around the world.

“They provide an essential means of food, shelter, health, medicine and are central to maintaining a diversity of cultures and identities,” explains Berenger. “Plus, millions more live on forest fringes and depend on them for income or natural resources like fruit, coffee beans, timber, nuts and tree sap.”

Forests provide a pharmacy

This one’s perhaps not one you might have guessed. Forests have always provided plant medicine for the people who live there, but did you know that some 25% of our modern medicines originate from tropical forest plants?

“It’s thought that this is only the tip of the iceberg, with 99% of medicinal plant use being untapped by the Western world,” shares Berenger.

Forests provide foods that you love

Think bananas, pineapples, nuts, even coffee beans – the forests are rich ecosystems that provide humans with a wealth of foods we love and enjoy regularly.

Forests protect our future

Last but by no means least, according to the expert, protecting the rainforests is arguably the best, natural, most cost-effective means available to combat the climate crisis.

It’s time – act now to recycle, reduce your plastic usage and avoid fast fashion to do your bit.