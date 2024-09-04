Yes, travelling more sustainably is possible – and our 2024 Sustainability Award winners make it that bit easier

The irony that our collective desire to see and experience all that our world has to offer can have such a negative impact on the very things that draw us to those locations in the first place isn’t lost on us. Travel may broaden the mind, but reputationally speaking, it’s not exactly synonymous with sustainability.

The good news is that things are changing, though. Research, such as this study from travel giant Booking.com, revealed that 76% of travellers want to holiday more sustainably.

A guilt-free getaway means more, however, than simply reusing your hotel towels and recycling your water bottle on the flight – we’re talking meaningful, actionable changes that will make a real difference both for the planet and for future generations.

In that spirit, we’ve scoured the market to find the very best sustainable travel

options, from luxury destination holidays to staycations with the kids. Scroll on for the Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards 2024 Travel & Leisure winners.

Meet the Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards Travel & Leisure winners for 2024

1. Destination

Who? If you’ve got kids (and even if you haven’t), it’s likely you’ll be familiar with Sani resorts. Comprised of five hotels on Halkidiki’s Kassandra peninsula in Greece, the company is renowned for all-inclusive, family-focused luxury.

Why? Sani Resort has been Greece’s first certified carbon neutral resort since 2020. Awarded the World’s Leading Luxury Green Resort by World Travel Awards 2023, it has worked hard to have sustainability at its heart.

It’s Sani Green programme focuses on improving the resort’s sustainability performance, from energy efficiency and use of renewables to water conservation and sustainable procurement. Impressively, the resort is powered by 100% renewable electricity, and over 60% of Sani’s produce comes from within 100 miles of the resort.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The brand has clearly defined eco-targets, from net zero by 2030 to zero plastic and zero waste by 2024, with commitments to increasing renewable local energy capacity and reducing carbon emissions.

The resort offers eco-trips to guests, and supports a variety of biodiversity projects, as well as supporting local charities, monitoring local dolphin populations and its non-profit, Bee Camp.

“Overall, [the resort has] very strong water initiatives in harmony with the beautiful Greek islands,” notes Sustainability Awards judge and Brand x Society founder Angela Farrugia. “Sani has provided a clear pathway to agritourism and lets visitors know that this is an important part of their stay.”

Sani Resort A photo posted by on

HIGHLY COMMENDED: St Helena

2. Eco-travel provider

Who? Established in 1991, AE Expeditions is a B Corp-certified cruise company offering once-in-a-lifetime guided expeditions to the most remote corners of the world.

Why? The company is rightly proud of its B Corp certification, which it achieved in 2024. AE Expeditions has been carbon neutral since 2021 and sustainability is a broader core business focus for the brand.

Its commitment to responsible and respectful travel is displayed in AE Expeditions’ drive to operate as ethically and transparently as possible, balancing people, environment and profit, while considering the wider impact of business decisions across the board. The business has partnered with a sustainability food programme in Argentina that works with local organic and regenerative farmers, and with Eyesea, a specialist non-profit that maps marine pollution.

“AE Expeditions demonstrates a robust commitment to sustainability in the travel industry,” says Olivia Hill of our Sustainability Awards partner, Seismic. “It has forged strong partnerships in its destination regions, fostering social and economic benefits for local communities. Its environmental dedication is evident in innovative vessel designs that reduce fuel consumption and carbon emissions. Achieving B Corp certification and publishing an impact report further solidifies its sustainability leadership.”

“AE Expeditions has clearly taken care to limit its fuel consumption, measuring daily fuel reports so that it can manage and optimise its approach effectively,” adds judge Charlotte Horler, founder of Nula. “What’s more, I was impressed at its approach to food waste on its ships.”

“An impressive business that’s really innovating in key areas of its business, such as ship design and waste reduction, while simultaneously supporting critical causes – like Oxen Network – and getting 80% of its supply chain signed up to its code of conduct. A great impact report,” agrees judge Amy Nelson-Bennett of Positive Luxury.

AE Expeditions A photo posted by on

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Explore Worldwide

3. Holiday With Kids - Abroad

Who? Founded in 1998, Go2Africa is an African-owned safari company with a difference, offering tours and safaris across the continent.

Why? A member of the B Corp-certified Nawiri Group, Go2Africa is run by people who are African born and raised, with the aim of immersing guests in the magic of Africa while keeping 100% of its profits in the continent.

Its trips are designed to help support local communities and conservation projects, with each safari carefully vetted, so you can be sure that once your trip is over, you’ll have contributed to preserving the eco-systems beyond your stay.

“As an African company, Go2Africa doesn’t just make sure you experience the trip of a lifetime,” notes Marie Claire UK contributing fashion editor Penny Goldstone, “it makes sure all profits stay in Africa too, to go towards helping support local communities and conservation projects among other things.”

Go2Africa A photo posted by on

4. Holidays With Kids - UK

Who? Founded in 2018, Lovat Parks offers family-friendly holiday parks across Norfolk, Suffolk, the New Forest and Cornwall. With a choice of safari tents, shepherd’s huts and glamping lodges, there’s something for everyone (dogs included).

Why? Lovat Parks is committed to doing staycations differently. It’s trialling solar panel systems for its holiday homes, with the aim of having 12 that are totally energy self-sufficient in 2025.

The company builds lasting relationships with its communities, holidaymakers and owners, with a vision to protect the future and build a better tomorrow. It partners with local charities and supports ecological monitoring in its parks and the surrounding areas. Lovat Parks has been B Corp certified since 2020.

The parks also offer insect hotels (a hit with the smallest of visitors), alongside

little touches such as recycled wooden surf boards, and even a bug splat count.

"Lovat Parks should be seriously proud of the work they're doing in the eco-travel sphere - as the first holiday park group to be B Corp Certified in the UK, they're making changes in an industry that could definitely do things more sustainably. I love how easy it is to see the steps they're taking to build a better tomorrow on their website, too," shares judge and Senior Health and Sustainability Editor Ally Head.

Lovat Parks A photo posted by on

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Luxury Cottages

5. Hotel - Local Group

Who? Lemala Camps & Lodges is a leading provider of unique, boutique accommodation in northern Tanzania and Uganda. It offers intimate tents, luxury lodges and refined villas, from which guests can explore some of the world’s most famous wildlife regions.

Why? Lemala Camps & Lodges prides itself on striving to be one of Tanzania’s top eco companies, following the strictest of guidelines in conservation, education and empowerment. It is fully invested in renewable energy; with state-of-the-art power systems it operates 100% off its grid, with zero emissions.

The company is committed to the highest standards and to conducting its business in a socially responsible and ethical manner, with sustainability and respect as top priorities. The majority of its staff come from local communities, and it invests in local charities and communities to drive change.

“Really love this application and the ethos of the business,” says betternotstop founder Hannah Cox. Fellow judge, Harriet Vocking of Eco-Age agrees. “Lemala Camps & Lodges has an authentic approach to sustainability, which is admirable,” she says. “The wide range of initiatives, from water to energy, have a localised approach which empowers the community and respects the natural environment. The plastic and waste initiatives really set Lemala apart.”

“It seems to have a true commitment to an almost no-plastic policy, which is

impressive,” Isabella Charlotta Poppius, UK ambassador of One Tree Planted. “Also, the low water waste/re-use water initiatives are impressive – there’s lots of detail to the sustainable practices in every different facet of the business. It’s so important also to have local and low-impact food and beverage options in hospitality businesses and Lemala seems to be doing this right.”

Lemala Camps & Lodges A photo posted by on

HIGHLY COMMENDED: PHĀEA

6. Hotel - Global Group

Who? Launched in 2015, 1 Hotels is a mission-driven luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature. The brand has 10 sanctuary-inspired offerings across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, with more in the pipeline. Enjoy a blissful stay rooted in holistic wellness and sustainability.



Why? 1 Hotels was inspired by the simple idea that those who travel the world should also care about it. The brand cultivates the best of sustainable design and architecture, and prides itself on offering extraordinary comfort and levels of service, while committing to carbon off-setting and local partnerships.

1 Hotels upholds this vision through considered, nature-led designs at each of its properties (its hotel in London’s Mayfair features living walls and over 1,300 plants), while its farm-to-fork culinary approach supports local communities and minimises food waste.

“1 Hotels has fully considered every single aspect, creating a brand that truly cares for the planet and its guests,” says Marie Claire UK editor and Awards judge Sunil Makan. News and features editor Mischa Smith adds: “1 Hotels has a holistic approach to sustainability that runs through the business.”

1 Hotels A photo posted by on

7. Hotel - Independent

Who? Whatley Manor is a quintessentially British luxury hotel nestled in the heart of the Cotswolds. Choose from one of its 23 individually designed rooms or suites and rejuvenate at the award-winning spa, safe in the knowledge that you’re staying at the UK’s first climate-positive hotel.

Why? In 2019, Whatley Manor’s owners committed to creating a sustainable business that delivers a luxury guest experience while reducing its negative impact on the environment. It’s the first hotel in the UK to balance its total greenhouse gas emissions with the purchase of carbon credits, investing in a bioethanol cookstove programme in Kenya.

The hotel is a member of NOW Force for Good Alliance and operates with a robust environmental policy and strong team culture invested in the hotel’s environmental goals.

Whatley is externally audited by EarthCheck – the world’s leading scientific accreditation body for travel and tourism – achieving EarthCheck Silver 2022 and retaining it in 2023 and 2024, with a goal to achieving gold in the future.

The brand employs its own sustainability officers to ensure all business decisions are considered through the lens of their stringent environmental goals, and it’s committed to giving back to the community.

“Whatley Manor’s holistic commitment to sustainability sets a high bar for the industry,” says Amy Bourbeau, co-founder of Seismic. “As the UK’s first climate-positive hotel, it demonstrates leadership through actions like comprehensive supplier audits, guest engagement programmes, staff training, and sustainable restaurant practices as recognised by its green Michelin star.”

“Whatley Manor has been a leader in sustainable hospitality for years, but is clearly still making ongoing improvements,” adds Positive Luxury’s Amy Nelson-Bennett. “Particularly impressive is its year-on-year carbon emission reduction, and efforts to reduce water use and improve water management. A bonus point for having sustainability in its top navigation online.”

Whatley Manor Hotel & Spa A photo posted by on

8. Hotel - National Group

Who? London’s first “hometel”, room2 is an innovative, eco-friendly hotel in leafy Chiswick, inspired by the Arts and Crafts movement. (It has three other locations in the UK, with more planned.) Perfect for long or short stays, each room features its own kitchenette, while there’s also an on-site cafe and bar.

Why? Sustainability is woven through every decision at room2. The brand is proud to be the first net zero hotel in the world, with all emissions reduced and rebalanced to zero.

The hotel generates 100% renewable power from geothermal and solar sources. It’s also single-use plastic free, sends zero waste to landfill and is ultra energy efficient – the team even make their own honey on the roof.

It also has two so-called “lab rooms”, in which guests’ use of the rooms is tracked to ensure the brand is constantly improving its eco-credentials. Last but not least, the hotel has a Gold Green Tourism rating – an internationally acknowledged certification and an indicator of good environmentally-friendly practice.

“Hotels needn’t be harmful to the planet, and room2 is doing an amazing amount to make sure all aspects of their business are as planet friendly as possible,” says Maire Claire UK’s sustainability editor Ally Head. “Its internal sustainability campaign, Team Planet, is also a great and innovative way to further educate its staffers on sustainable business practice and living,” she adds, while Makan praised the company’s “great brand mission”.

room2 A photo posted by on

9. Spa

Who? Luxury spas don’t get much greener than Chiva-Som in the Gulf of Thailand. Meaning ‘haven of life’, the wellness sanctuary first opened its doors back in 1995 as an antidote to the fast-paced city life in Bangkok; it has been synonymous with sustainable luxury ever since.

Why? Since its foundation, Chiva-Som has been dedicated to operating at the highest environmental, ethical and sustainable standards. The brand’s approach is based on six dimensions: energy efficiency, water efficiency, resource efficiency (including a zero-waste approach), sustainability knowledge, corporate social responsibility, and sustainability acknowledgement.

Chiva-Som is committed to local social initiatives, such as sustainability education programmes in the local community and local supplier relationships. It also leads a community development organisation spearheading the rehabilitation of the local mangrove ecosystem and organises local events, such as beach clean-ups.

The spa has worked hard to reduce its plastic footprint, installing an on-site water bottling facility that produces mineralised water in glass bottles, and it’s consistently aiming to reduce electricity, waste and water consumption.

Hannah Reiss of B Lab praised the brand’s “high-impact initiatives”, and co-judge Sara Simmonds of The Impact Innovator agrees. “The spa has clearly laid out every angle in which they think about sustainability from a fully holistic point of view,” she says. “From using rainwater and purifying wastewater to protecting biodiversity and ensuring the entire spa minimises impact, to using local and organic produce, and local products. Every part of the customer and resorts sustainability journey has been well thought through and implemented.”

Chiva-Som A photo posted by on

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Titanic Spa

Marie Claire UK has determined the award winners in accordance with the judging criteria and with the information provided by the entrants. All information provided by the winning brands is published in good faith.