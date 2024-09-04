We all know that how we choose to live impacts our environment. From choosing to fly less, to driving eco-friendly cars, to trying to reduce food waste, there are many things we can all do to live more sustainably – and it’s likely not as complicated as you think.

Research from the Committee on Climate Change shows that a whopping 40% of UK emissions come from households, and it’s clear that the daily choices we make at home really do add up. Installing solar panels and a car charging dock are all very well (if you've made the necessary steps to install either, we applaud you), but there are also smaller, more affordable swaps we can all try that will really make a big difference.

With this in mind, we’d like to introduce the winners in the Home & Lifestyle category of this year’s Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards.

Meet the Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards Home & Lifestyle winners for 2024

1. Household essential

Who? Who Gives A Crap is a B Corp-certified brand that offers sustainable alternatives to traditional toilet paper, tissues and kitchen towel, using 100% recycled paper or bamboo fibres.

Why? If, like us, you’ve never really given much thought to the environmental impact of what we use on our nether regions, allow us to enlighten you. Toilet roll production is notoriously bad for the environment. Firstly, it’s a single-use product, but more crucially, the processes involved in its production can be pretty devastating, too. Every year, millions of trees are cut down to make toilet tissue, while gallons of water are used to produce it.

With its catchphrase “Good for the planet and good for our bums”, Who Gives A Crap is changing the face of loo roll for good. Known for its cheeky, colourful designs, the brand produces a range of toilet paper, kitchen roll and facial tissues from 100% recycled paper.

B Corp-certified since 2016, Who Gives A Crap’s eco-credentials aren’t limited to its product: its packaging is 100% plastic-free, shipping is carbon neutral and the company donates 50% of its annual profits to its water, sanitation and hygiene partners.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The brand is determined to make the process fun, too, encouraging a younger, more cash- and green-savvy crowd.

“Who Gives A Crap is a brilliant example of using innovation for good, setting the benchmark and shaking up its industry to offer an alternative, truly

sustainable norm,” says Sustainability Awards judge and Maire Claire UK’s

sustainability editor, Ally Head. “One of the first certified B corps I remember buying, all aspects of its business are thought through, from employee benefits, to supply chain practices, to input materials. I commend its production supply-chain audits, with both Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and Business Social Compliance Initiative (BSCI) criteria, too.”

Who Gives A Crap A photo posted by on

2. Eco-friendly cleaning brand

Who? A small British start-up based in rural Rutland, Eco-Mate provides all-natural, eco-friendly household cleaning products in 100% plastic-free bottles. If you’re after laundry detergent, fabric conditioner, washing up liquid and rinse aid that doesn’t harm aquatic life and the environment, Eco-Mate is for you.

Why? While there are more eco-friendly cleaning brands out there now than ever before, our pick of the crop is Eco-Mate. The brand has developed an innovative paper bottle which is not only plastic-free, it also doesn’t contain any metal. Instead, it’s made from sustainable waste sugar cane pulp, with a lid of bamboo and recycled cork.

And what’s in the bottle is just as impressive. Eco-Mate uses only 100% natural, biodegradable, vegan ingredients in its cleaning products – no forever chemicals, here. Plus, it donates 20% of its profits to ocean clean-up charities.

“Eco-Mate is doing an awesome job,” agrees Awards judge and COAT Paints co-founder Rob Green. “The brand’s plastic-free products and energy-neutral operations show it’s really committed to a greener future. It is definitely leading the way and inspiring others to do the same.”

“Eco-Mate has very good environmental practices, including using no plastic or glue in its packaging and products; it’s FSC-certified and 100% biodegradable,” adds Tanya Steele of WWF UK. “Its manufacturing site is solar powered and energy neutral and it is making efforts in its water-waste reduction. It’s also working closely with ocean clean-up and carbon-removal partners, with 20% of profits going toward removing plastic from oceans. It is using innovative technologies to ensure its 100% plastic-free status and to be fully biodegradable.”



Eco-Mate A photo posted by on

HIGHLY COMMENDED: Neat

3. Eco-friendly decorating brand

Who? Crown Paints was originally established in 1850 and has built a reputation across the UK and Ireland for producing quality internal and external paint.

Why? The brand has a multi-pronged approach to sustainability, from ensuring 100% of its owner-operated premises runs on renewable energy from certified sources to being the first UK paint manufacturer to introduce a paint can made from 100% recycled plastic. In 2023, it launched Project Possible, committing itself to a programme of actions to make a positive difference to people and the planet.

The brand is driven to improve its environmental impact across the entire product lifecycle, including formulations, manufacturing and packaging design, as well as across its logistics network. It has ambitious targets for increasing its recycled content and a commitment to be net zero by 2025.

“Crown Paints’ sustainability initiatives are expansive,” says Marie Claire UK news and features editor Mischa Smith. “As the UK’s first paint manufacturer to achieve 100% recycled packaging across many ranges, the brand has since introduced a paint can recycling scheme and has, among other initiatives, an ambitious carbon reduction plan.”

Crown Paints A photo posted by on

4. Pet brand

Who? Tuff Pets started in 2018 with its flagship product, Heavy Duty Dog Poop Bags and has since expanded its green pet offerings to include hygiene products and treats, too.

Why? When it comes to eco-friendly pet products, there’s not a great deal of choice available, making what Tuff Pets is trying to achieve even more meaningful.

The brand has a clear commitment to sustainability – it is working towards reducing waste and energy, and offsetting its carbon emissions. It’s actively reducing the size and components of Tuff Pets’ packaging, while consistently seeking ways to make its products greener.

“Pet waste products aren’t the easiest to make sustainable, and it’s great that Tuff Pets is making the necessary steps,” says Head.

Tuff Pets A photo posted by on

5. Progress towards circularity

Who? The John Lewis Partnership was established over 100 years ago and has long been one of the UK’s best-loved department stores.

Why? As an established, high-quality home and lifestyle brand, John Lewis has built itself a reputation for fairness and sustainability. But it’s the brand’s commitment to circularity that makes it a stand-out winner in this category.

The company made a public commitment that by 2028, all new, own-brand John Lewis products will meet circularity criteria – often by using by-products from partner brand Waitrose’s farming practices. For example, John Lewis mattresses contain otherwise wasted wool sourced from Waitrose sheep farms, while 100% of the leather used in the manufacture of its own-label sofas and chairs will come from the UK higher welfare farms that supply Waitrose beef.

“From cutting down on food waste to using recyclable packaging and focusing on human rights, they’re really leading the way,” says Green. “It’s great to see such a big retailer making a real difference for the planet and its communities.”

“As a work in progress JLP has made great strides to ensure it’s celebrating sustainability in all facets of its business, both consumer facing and supply chain,” notes Brand x Society founder Angela Farrugia. “As a leading retailer of general merchandise this encompasses a huge remit and can only be successful if board renumeration is tied to the net zero target – there’s no visibility to this element, but general progress is strong.”

6. Small Business

Who? Founded in 2022, MAIE is a luxury, ethical furniture brand that designs and produces ‘forever’ pieces as an alternative to traditional furniture companies.

Why? MAIE designs made-to-order pieces, manufactured by local craftspeople using natural, non-virgin materials. It takes every aspect of the life of those materials into consideration, with all offcuts repurposed into accessories. The brand offers a ‘second life’ service as well as a lifetime guarantee on furniture pieces, while its signature fabric is woven from recycled ocean plastics.

“MAIE is doing innovative work in the home sphere, and I commend that ethical supply chain and sourcing principles are a ‘non-negotiable starting point’,” says Head. “Its entire brand ethos is rooted in sustainability and creativity, and I love its hyper-local approach to production, as well as the designs.”

“Community-driven MAIE is dedicated to preserving and reviving crafts, and

by being entirely demand-led, it massively reduces waste,” adds Smith.

MAIE A photo posted by on

7. Sustainable Home Accessories & Furnishings: Flowers & Plants

Who? B Corp-certified online florist Bloom & Wild was born in 2013 after co-founders Aron Gelbard and Ben Stanway were inspired to create an affordable, luxury flower delivery service with a difference.

Why? Bloom & Wild is clearly committed to sustainability. It’s been carbon neutral since 2020 and aims to be net zero by 2045. The brand is working towards improving working conditions in the flower industry by offering ethical benefits to its growers in Kenya, and has raised over £650,000 for its charity partners.

The brand is on a mission to reduce its impact: its packaging is 100% recyclable and it hasn’t sent any stems to landfill since 2015. Bloom & Wild really is living out its own instruction to “care wildly”.



“Incorporating a carbon budget into its design briefs is just one of many innovate initiatives Bloom & Wild should be proud of,” says Angela Moran of Silentnight. “This, along with the genuine partnership they’ve developed with their suppliers in Kenya, demonstrates a high level of determination, commitment and passion to sustainability.”

8. Sustainable Home Accessories & Furnishings

Who? Brighton-based lighting company Spark & Bell started life in 2015 after founder Emer Gillespie went in search of unique and affordable lighting solutions for her home. Unable to find any, she created her own. The brand has gone from strength to strength since, designing, hand-making and supplying stunning, eco-friendly products that utilise circular design processes.

Why? Spark & Bell has structured its whole business model on the principles of sustainability and circular design. Its ethos is centred around the whole life of the product, with the aim to minimise waste and impact on the planet.

The brand is rightly proud of its B Corp certification and its carbon neutral status on Scope 1 and 2 emissions. It works primarily with local artists, designers and manufacturers – last year, 85% of its spend was within a 200-mile radius. Furthermore, members of its team personally volunteer with local beach cleaning charities and it contributes to eco-friendly causes.

“Spark & Bell is really going the extra mile, thinking about the whole life cycle of its products,” says Moran. “Particularly impressive is that it’s felt confident enough in its products to extend their warranty to 10 years. The employee initiative with the marbled plastic is truly novel and shows both passion and innovative thinking.”

“I love this business – it has a great ethos,” adds Hannah Cox of Better Business Network and betternotstop. “The work it does with local makers is fantastic.”

Spark & Bell A photo posted by on

Marie Claire UK has determined the award winners in accordance with the judging criteria and with the information provided by the entrants. All information provided by the winning brands is published in good faith.