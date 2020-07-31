Introducing our new podcast: Start Somewhere with Sara Vaughan

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We have always been committed to creating global change, with our current #Startsomewhere campaign calling on readers to speak up for the planet, take positive action, and reduce their individual carbon footprint.

Our movement aims to inform and inspire, with features reminding us of our morals on plastic, plus practical articles explaining how we can rescue restaurant food with innovative waste saving apps and how to give your place of work an eco-friendly office makeover.

We can all be environmentally conscious, use our voices and bring about positive change, a message that we look forward to spreading further as we launch our first ever podcast, hosted by Marie Claire’s Global Chief Purpose and Sustainability Advisor, Sara Vaughan.

Introducing, Start Somewhere with Sara Vaughan.

Before joining Marie Claire, Sara worked as a Vice-President at Unilever, overseeing sustainable business and global communications, also holding previous positions at The Body Shop and ethical diamond brand, Forevermark. And since coming onboard, she has put her expertise into practice, writing opinion pieces on staying resilient in challenging times and turning saving the planet into a career, not to mention highlighting her hopes for our Start Somewhere campaign.

With her credibility within the sustainability sector and her global black book of industry contacts, we can’t think of a better person than Sara to lead this exciting project.

‘I’m an innovator & creator of brands with purpose & positive change maker,’ Sara explains. ‘This Start Somewhere podcast for Marie Claire features some of the incredibly inspiring people that I’m lucky enough to meet in the course of my work who are creating positive change in the world. Both women and men. The known and the not so known yet. Each with their own unique story of how they started somewhere.’

Series one launches with six episodes hosted by Sara Vaughan, with the first three dropping this week featuring guests Sian Sutherland, Shelley Zalis and Sarah Kate Ellis.

Listen to the first x3 episodes on Spotify now!

Meet the first three guests on series one…

Sian Sutherland: Co-founder of A Plastic Planet

Sian Sutherland is a global campaign organisation with a single goal – to inspire the world to turn off the plastic tap.

A multi-award winning serial entrepreneur with a diverse background in areas including advertising, Michelin Star restaurants and film production, igniting social change and creating brands and campaigns with soul is Sutherland’s passion.

Bringing a fresh business-focused approach to environmental issues, A Plastic Planet works collaboratively with industry, retailers, governments and the UN to accelerate the pace of environmental change at all levels.

Aside from being recognised in the 2019 Fast Company Awards, Sutherland’s dynamic team also won International Campaign of the Year, after its Plastic Free Aisle initiative resulted in the 2018 opening of the world’s first plastic-free supermarket aisle in Amsterdam.

Shelley Zalis: CEO of The Female Quotient

Shelley Zalis is the CEO of The Female Quotient, a female-owned business committed to advancing equality.

As the first female chief executive to be ranked in the research industry’s top 25, Zalis’ legacy is to tap into the power of collaboration to transform workplace culture so that all people feel like they belong – no matter their industry or career level.

Devoting her time to becoming a mentor and role model to females in her industry, Zalis is the co-founder of #SeeHer and on the board of directors for MAKERS, separate feminist movements established to increase the accurate portrayal of women and girls in advertising and media. Zalis also provides career advice, via her Forbes column, to women who are looking to rise up into leadership positions.

Sarah Kate Ellis: President & CEO GLAAD

Sarah Kate Ellis is the President and CEO of GLAAD, the world’s leading media advocacy organisation to demand fair and accurate coverage of the LGBTQ community.

Ellis joined GLAAD in 2014 after a successful career as a media executive. From Vogue, to Instyle and House & Garden, Ellis transformed and energised leading media outlets – picking up seven MIN Awards for marketing innovation and two President’s Awards along the way.

Refocusing GLAAD’s crucial advocacy to accelerate acceptance of the LGTBQ community through a variety of compelling campaigns, Ellis’ reputation as a powerful communicator has won her a series of accolades, including a spot on Variety’s New Power of New York List in 2016, as well as the Guardian’s World Power Pride list in 2014.

Start Somewhere with Sara Vaughan is on Spotify now

