Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator Review

Looking for a clitoral suction vibrator? Then this might be the toy for you.

The Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 is a clitoral suction vibrator which uses Pleasure Air Technology and promises non-numbing pleasurable sensations.

It has been dubbed one of the best clitoral sex toys ever, as even singer Lily Allen is backing its life changing orgasmic abilities.

Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40’s Pros:

Non-numbing

Large suction head

Can lead to multiple orgasms

Large and easy to use buttons

Replacement parts

USB Rechargeable

Skin-safe Materials

Lightweight and easy to hold

Waterproof

Easy to clean

Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40’s Cons:

Can lose the removeable suction head due to no storage bag

Interested in how a clitoral suction toy works? Keep scrolling to find out all about the Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40.

Use it as a guide to find out if it is right for you, and pick up some tips on how to enhance your experience along the way.

Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 Review: “It’s rare for me to find a sex toy with so few faults, but this could be the perfect one.”

How to use the Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 and how it was

The Pro40 needs to be used with a water based lubricant for you to be able to fully apricate the pleasure air technology. Once I applied lube (I used one from the Best Lubricant Guide, here) I placed the nozzle over my clitoris and switched the sex toy on. The air pulses fluttered softly against my body and teased me into excitement and then climax.

The buttons on this suction sex toy are so easy to use, that I was able to control the intensity of the flutters with ease. I found that even when on the lower settings that the Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 offered intense stimulation, even without the need of added vibrations like some other devices offer.

With air technology alone I was able to climax and the orgasm made my clit throb pleasurably.

As the Pro40 didn’t cause any numbing sensations, I was able to continue using it and experience another orgasm rapidly after the first one had happened. The nozzle meant that even with my genitals becoming puffy from arousal that I was able to keep going comfortably and just relax into the experience without any discomfort.

Special features

The pleasure air technology is what separates this sex toy from standard vibrators, making it a game changing experience that can trick your mind into believing you’re experiencing actual oral sex.

With the pulsing air sensations fluttering over the clitoris and making the nerve endings awaken through almost contactless stimulation, you’d think this sex toy didn’t have much to offer when it comes to excitement.

But, you’ll gladly be surprised that even without vibrations the Pro40 does offer a life changing orgasmic experience, making it one of the best sex toys out there.

If you want to experience vibrations with suction clitoral sex toys, then it’ll be worth checking-out the Lelo Sila Review and read about how it combines both these sensations together.

The removeable clitoral nozzle is large enough to accommodate various clitoris sizes, whilst also allowing the clitoris room to swell and become erect from excitement. This means that it’s less likely to lead to destination and numbing that can be caused by other suction-like sex toys.

How to keep it maintained and clean

As the sex toy is waterproof it’s fairly easy to clean. The clitoral nozzle pops off too, meaning you can clean this part separately.

Top tip: make sure you allow it to dry first before popping back onto the main device.

About the Womanizer and Lovehoney brand

Womanizer is the first sex toy brand to offer Pleasure Air Technology making it one of the leading brands for oral sex stimulator sex toys. Lovehoney is the UK’s leading online sex toy retailer. The Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 is an exclusive collaboration between the two brands, which has led to the development of some of the most innovative clitoral pleasure products worldwide.

Should I buy it?

I found that the Womanizer X Lovehoney Pro40 is a great oral sex simulator that doesn’t have many drawbacks and overall has been a positive experience – it’s been a pleasure to review.

A vibrator with only one thing on the con list? Sounds like a big yes to us.