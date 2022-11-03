A new Netflix documentary is set to shed light on an early noughties "orgasm cult"

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There's a new Netflix documentary hitting screens soon called Orgasm Inc: The Story Of OneTaste and yes, it looks set to be every bit as scandalous as the name suggests.

It's based on the true story of Nicole Daedone, the entrepeneur who launched company OneTaste back in 2001. The sexual wellness organisation promised to help you reach a higher state of being via what they called "orgasmic meditation", with which came 15 minute long super orgasms (opens in new tab), emotional maturity, and spiritual fulfilment.

We're all for sexual wellness here at MC, but with clear and safe boundaries. Sadly, OneTaste came under fire in 2018, accused of prostitution, sex trafficking, and more.

During the documentary, hours of never-seen-before footage is shown, and new information on how the San Fransisco-based start up was ran brought to light (they were closed down and investigated by the FBI at one point).

Not only is it a sex documentary, but an insight into true crime, too - and we all know how much we all love those (we're looking at you, Jeffrey Dahmer).

Orgasm Inc: The Story Of OneTaste

As per the Netflix bio, OneTaste was a Goop (opens in new tab)-style sexual wellness brand that aimed to improve the lives of its customers.

"Sprung from San Francisco’s tech bubble and hailed by top health and wellness outlets as a path to fulfilment, OneTaste was a sexual wellness company that gained global notoriety through the teaching of a practice called 'orgasmic meditation'," they share.

"This investigative documentary employs access to fifteen years of never-before-seen footage and interviews with former members to pull back the curtain on the organisation and its controversial, enigmatic leader."

It launched in 2001 and treated clients in centres across San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and London.

Clients paid around £30,000 for week-long training programmes.

Yet nearly twenty years later, an expose was released accusing OneTaste of forcing its employees to have sex with one another and "up level" by spending their personal income on the company's courses.

Some staff were reported to have called the organisation "a kind of prostitution ring" and accused it of taking advantage of victims of trauma (opens in new tab).

They were investigated by the FBI for reported prostitution, sex trafficking, and violations of labour law.

Intrigued? Us too. If you're keen to watch more, OneTaste will hit screens on Saturday, November 5th.