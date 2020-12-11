These are the UK’s favourite sex positions, broken down by city

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Interesting

Whether you find hook-ups through the best sex apps, or you’ve been in a committed relationship for as long as you can remember, new research suggests that we’re all actually pretty predictable when it comes to sex. Single, committed, ‘it’s complicated’ – we’re all searching for the same three sex positions, apparently. So before you convince yourself that everyone else is having wilder sex than you are, take a look at this.

Flowercard analysed Google search data from across the UK to reveal the country’s most popular sex positions. The research found that missionary actually came out on top with 42,200 monthly searches in the UK, followed closely by doggy style (37,700) and reverse cowgirl (30,000).

Even more interesting, the study looked at what individual cities are looking for the most when it comes to sex positions, honing in on towns or cities with a population of over 100,000 people (according to latest government estimates). The likes of London, Brighton and Sheffield are all about keeping things simple with a bit of missionary tickling their fancy, whereas reverse cowgirl was the most popular choice in Bath, Solihull and Wigan.

Credit: Flowercard

Want to see how your city ranked? Take a look at the full list here:

Town/City Favourite Sex Position Aberdeen Missionary Basildon Reverse Cowgirl Basingstoke Reverse Cowgirl Bath Reverse Cowgirl Belfast Doggy Style Birkenhead Reverse Cowgirl Birmingham Missionary Blackburn Doggy Style Blackpool Reverse Cowgirl Bolton Missionary Bournemouth Doggy Style Bradford Doggy Style Brighton Missionary Bristol Missionary Cambridge Missionary Cardiff Missionary Chelmsford Reverse Cowgirl Cheltenham Doggy Style Colchester Missionary Coventry Missionary Crawley Doggy Style Derby Missionary Doncaster Doggy Style Dundee Reverse Cowgirl Eastbourne Doggy Style Edinburgh Missionary Exeter Doggy Style Gateshead Reverse Cowgirl Glasgow Missionary Gloucester Reverse Cowgirl Hemel Hempstead Doggy Style High Wycombe Reverse Cowgirl Huddersfield Missionary Ipswich Reverse Cowgirl Kingston upon Hull Missionary Leeds Missionary Leicester Missionary Lincoln Doggy Style Liverpool Missionary London Missionary Luton Missionary Maidstone Reverse Cowgirl Manchester Missionary Middlesbrough Doggy Style Milton Keynes Doggy Style Newcastle upon Tyne Missionary Newport Reverse Cowgirl Northampton Missionary Norwich Doggy Style Nottingham Missionary Oldham Missionary Oxford Missionary Peterborough Missionary Plymouth Missionary Poole Reverse Cowgirl Portsmouth Missionary Reading Missionary Rochdale Reverse Cowgirl Rotherham Doggy Style Sale Reverse Cowgirl Salford Reverse Cowgirl Sheffield Missionary Slough Doggy Style Solihull Reverse Cowgirl Southampton Missionary Southend-on-Sea Missionary St. Helens Missionary Stockport Doggy Style Stoke-on-Trent Missionary Sunderland Doggy Style Sutton Coldfield Reverse Cowgirl Swansea Missionary Swindon Missionary Telford Doggy Style Wakefield Reverse Cowgirl Warrington Reverse Cowgirl Watford Doggy Style Wigan Reverse Cowgirl Woking Doggy Style Wolverhampton Missionary Worcester Doggy Style Worthing Doggy Style York Missionary

Spooning, 69 and cowgirl didn’t get as much love, indicating that we’re all pretty laid back (lol) when it comes to what we get up to in between the sheets.