These are the UK’s favourite sex positions, broken down by city

Interesting
Whether you find hook-ups through the best sex apps, or you’ve been in a committed relationship for as long as you can remember, new research suggests that we’re all actually pretty predictable when it comes to sex. Single, committed, ‘it’s complicated’ – we’re all searching for the same three sex positions, apparently. So before you convince yourself that everyone else is having wilder sex than you are, take a look at this.
Flowercard analysed Google search data from across the UK to reveal the country’s most popular sex positions. The research found that missionary actually came out on top with 42,200 monthly searches in the UK, followed closely by doggy style (37,700) and reverse cowgirl (30,000).
Even more interesting, the study looked at what individual cities are looking for the most when it comes to sex positions, honing in on towns or cities with a population of over 100,000 people (according to latest government estimates). The likes of London, Brighton and Sheffield are all about keeping things simple with a bit of missionary tickling their fancy, whereas reverse cowgirl was the most popular choice in Bath, Solihull and Wigan.
Credit: Flowercard
Want to see how your city ranked? Take a look at the full list here:
|Town/City
|Favourite Sex Position
|Aberdeen
|Missionary
|Basildon
|Reverse Cowgirl
|Basingstoke
|Reverse Cowgirl
|Bath
|Reverse Cowgirl
|Belfast
|Doggy Style
|Birkenhead
|Reverse Cowgirl
|Birmingham
|Missionary
|Blackburn
|Doggy Style
|Blackpool
|Reverse Cowgirl
|Bolton
|Missionary
|Bournemouth
|Doggy Style
|Bradford
|Doggy Style
|Brighton
|Missionary
|Bristol
|Missionary
|Cambridge
|Missionary
|Cardiff
|Missionary
|Chelmsford
|Reverse Cowgirl
|Cheltenham
|Doggy Style
|Colchester
|Missionary
|Coventry
|Missionary
|Crawley
|Doggy Style
|Derby
|Missionary
|Doncaster
|Doggy Style
|Dundee
|Reverse Cowgirl
|Eastbourne
|Doggy Style
|Edinburgh
|Missionary
|Exeter
|Doggy Style
|Gateshead
|Reverse Cowgirl
|Glasgow
|Missionary
|Gloucester
|Reverse Cowgirl
|Hemel Hempstead
|Doggy Style
|High Wycombe
|Reverse Cowgirl
|Huddersfield
|Missionary
|Ipswich
|Reverse Cowgirl
|Kingston upon Hull
|Missionary
|Leeds
|Missionary
|Leicester
|Missionary
|Lincoln
|Doggy Style
|Liverpool
|Missionary
|London
|Missionary
|Luton
|Missionary
|Maidstone
|Reverse Cowgirl
|Manchester
|Missionary
|Middlesbrough
|Doggy Style
|Milton Keynes
|Doggy Style
|Newcastle upon Tyne
|Missionary
|Newport
|Reverse Cowgirl
|Northampton
|Missionary
|Norwich
|Doggy Style
|Nottingham
|Missionary
|Oldham
|Missionary
|Oxford
|Missionary
|Peterborough
|Missionary
|Plymouth
|Missionary
|Poole
|Reverse Cowgirl
|Portsmouth
|Missionary
|Reading
|Missionary
|Rochdale
|Reverse Cowgirl
|Rotherham
|Doggy Style
|Sale
|Reverse Cowgirl
|Salford
|Reverse Cowgirl
|Sheffield
|Missionary
|Slough
|Doggy Style
|Solihull
|Reverse Cowgirl
|Southampton
|Missionary
|Southend-on-Sea
|Missionary
|St. Helens
|Missionary
|Stockport
|Doggy Style
|Stoke-on-Trent
|Missionary
|Sunderland
|Doggy Style
|Sutton Coldfield
|Reverse Cowgirl
|Swansea
|Missionary
|Swindon
|Missionary
|Telford
|Doggy Style
|Wakefield
|Reverse Cowgirl
|Warrington
|Reverse Cowgirl
|Watford
|Doggy Style
|Wigan
|Reverse Cowgirl
|Woking
|Doggy Style
|Wolverhampton
|Missionary
|Worcester
|Doggy Style
|Worthing
|Doggy Style
|York
|Missionary
Spooning, 69 and cowgirl didn’t get as much love, indicating that we’re all pretty laid back (lol) when it comes to what we get up to in between the sheets.