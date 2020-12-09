The 7 best Yankee Candles are now on sale (so that’s all your Christmas presents sorted)

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If there’s one way to ensure good working from home vibes, it’s an assortment of luxury candles. Whether you’re after a Diptyque or a Jo Malone, setting the scene with a scent is one way to get you through the day with the darker evenings drawing in (and the temperatures falling on the chilly side).

So if you’re looking to update your current range, there’s a sale on Yankee Candles right now meaning a whopping 30% off a number of fan faves.

For those who like sweeter notes, there’s Vanilla Cupcake, Fresh Cut Roses and Red Raspberry. You can also enjoy the exotic scent of Pink Sands, the soft and airy Angel’s Wings and the crisp Autumn Glow.

These large jars would usually set you back £23.99, but are now discounted with prices as low as £15.99. Bargain.

So if you want to gift everyone cute candles for Christmas, take a look at what’s on offer…

So there you have it – every friend and family member’s Christmas presents sorted this year.

You could always just stock up for yourself…

Just saying.