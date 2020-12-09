The 7 best Yankee Candles are now on sale (so that’s all your Christmas presents sorted)

If there’s one way to ensure good working from home vibes, it’s an assortment of luxury candles. Whether you’re after a Diptyque or a Jo Malone, setting the scene with a scent is one way to get you through the day with the darker evenings drawing in (and the temperatures falling on the chilly side).
So if you’re looking to update your current range, there’s a sale on Yankee Candles right now meaning a whopping 30% off a number of fan faves.
Yankee Candle Vanilla Cupcake Large Jar, now £16.99 (
was £23.99) – SAVE £7
This sweet scented candle smells like a home baker’s dream and boasts 150 hours of burn time.
For those who like sweeter notes, there’s Vanilla Cupcake, Fresh Cut Roses and Red Raspberry. You can also enjoy the exotic scent of Pink Sands, the soft and airy Angel’s Wings and the crisp Autumn Glow.
These large jars would usually set you back £23.99, but are now discounted with prices as low as £15.99. Bargain.
So if you want to gift everyone cute candles for Christmas, take a look at what’s on offer…
Yankee Candle Angel’s Wings Large Jar, now £16.99 (
was £23.99) – SAVE £7
Light and airy, this large jar is a sweet blend of flower petals and smooth vanilla.
Yankee Candle Pink Sands Large Jar, now £16.99 (
was £23.99) – SAVE £7
A Yankee Candle fan favourite, this will transport you to calming beaches with a citrus, floral and vanilla scent.
Yankee Candle Fresh Cut Roses Large Jar, now £15.99 (
was £23.99) – SAVE £8
Create a fragrant English rose garden aroma in your home with this lovely Yankee Candle, now with £8 off.
Yankee Candle Autumn Glow Large Jar, now £16.99 (
was £23.99) – SAVE £7
It may be winter, but if autumn is your favourite season this will take you back to the days of crisp forest walks and crunching leaves.
Yankee Candle Red Raspberry Large Jar, now £17.49 (was £23.99) – SAVE £6.50
This fruity red raspberry Yankee Candle is tangy and tart – perfect for sweetening up your home.
Yankee Candle Midnight Jasmine Large Jar, now £16.99 (was £23.99) – SAVE £7
Water jasmine, sweet honeysuckle, neroli and mandarin blossom make up this popular Yankee Candle.
So there you have it – every friend and family member’s Christmas presents sorted this year.
You could always just stock up for yourself…
Just saying.