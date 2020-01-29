Yankee Candle bouquets are here and they look absolutely dreamy

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, which means a night of fun with your partner/pals/favourite pizza. Whether you’re loved up or happily single, there are Krispy Kreme Valentine’s Day doughnuts to enjoy and rom coms to line up on Netflix.

And if you were excited by the news of gin flower bouquets, you’ll love this: you can now get your hands on a Yankee Candle bouquet and what a way to celebrate February 14th.

If you’re after something a little different and roses just don’t cut it, why not give your significant other a nudge in the direction of this deliciously scented gift?

Celebrate Gifts is selling these dreamy bunches of flowers and candles teamed with either your favourite chocolates or a bottle of bubbles.

So how much will this glorious offering set you (or, ahem, your partner) back? Well, prices start at £26.95 for a bouquet of faux roses, a candle holder and some mini Yankee Candles.

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, there’s a Yankee Candle & Cadbury Chocolate Bouquet for £27.95 containing four Yankee Candle Votive Candles, two Cadbury Twirl Chocolate Bars, three Cadbury Wispa Chocolate Bars, two Cadbury Flake Chocolate Bars and a selection of silk flowers.

The dream.

There are also bouquets packed with Lindor and Ferrero Rochers for £36.95.

And if you’re a big Yankee Candle fan, they’ve also announced the launch of their second annual Scent of the Year, Awaken. The 2020 offering is a unique ‘dazzling and multifaceted fragrance’ which combines crystalline mineral fragrance with grounding notes.

It has top notes of Sheer Peony and Crystal Freesia, mid notes of Clary Sage, Essential Oil, Orcanox, Driftwood and base notes of White Amber, Patchouli and Mineral Musk.

Jennifer Genson, Fragrance Development Lead, Yankee Candle Company, said: ‘With the clarity and brilliance of an uncut diamond, Awaken was developed to inspire you to open your eyes to the simple beauty of the everyday, giving you a clear, bright vision for the new year.’

It’s available in a Large Classic Jar Candle for £25.99 in retailers and online.

So what are you waiting for? It’s time to get candle shopping…