Valentine’s Day gin flower bouquets are now a thing and we need one

Christmas was a particularly gin-spiring time, with lots of delicious offerings – there were gin-infused mince pies in supermarkets and festive gin ranges everywhere.

Although the season to be jolly is well and truly over (sob) and the summer feels like an age away, there are still many excuses to get your gin on – in particular, Valentine’s Day.

If you’re a fan of flowers with a boozy twist, Edinburgh Gin has created some epic gin bouquets and they look dreamy – a gorgeous bunch of flowers accompanied by a 70cl glass bottle of your favourite tipple. There are three flavours to choose from: the pink Valentine’s Day gin, Classic Edinburgh Gin or Rhubarb and Ginger Edinburgh Gin.

Each bouquet also mirrors the botanicals in each gin, including pinecones, dried orange, lavender, dried lime and stems of rhubarb. Clever.

The website reads: ‘Inspired by the same botanicals as the clean, zesty recipe of Classic Gin, each striking bouquet contains an arrangement of white and peach roses, carnations, lavender, dried orange and eucalyptus, resulting in a multi-sensory match that’s quite literally love at first sight, scent and sip.

‘Beautifully packaged, this limited release gift pack houses a 70cl bottle of Classic Gin paired with its matching bouquet. Designed and hand-tied in partnership with MUD Urban Flowers, these bouquets are a joy to behold.’

David Wilkinson, Head Distiller at Edinburgh Gin, said: ‘This year we’ve really pushed the love boat out, so-to-speak, offering three stand-out arrangements to suit every taste and preference.

‘Each bouquet brings to life the unique wonder found within our gins, using carefully chosen flowers and botanicals that take inspiration from the delicious gin found within.’

They’ll be available to buy from the Edinburgh Gin website from 27th January 2020, to be delivered on 14th February 2020, and will set you back £65.

We’re sold.