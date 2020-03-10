This Harry Potter colour changing candle will sort you into the right Hogwarts house

If you’re a huge Harry Potter fan, still waiting for your Hogwarts acceptance letter and can’t quite accept being sorted into Ravenclaw using the Pottermore test, there’s a real life way to work out which house you belong in.

You might see yourself as more of a brave Gryffindor like Harry Potter, a sneaky Slytherin like Draco Malfoy or a hardworking Hufflepuff like Cedric Diggory.

And there’s only one way to find out the truth, once and for all.

Enter the epic colour-changing candle which will put you where you belong and give you the confirmation you’ve been looking for.

The white wax will burn and eventually change colour, revealing itself as Gryffindor red, Hufflepuff yellow with black glitter, Slytherin green or Ravenclaw blue.

It’s the brainchild of MuggleLibraryCandles and the description reads: ‘This is the candle that broke the internet! As previously seen on Etsy, here is our most popular candle, The Sorting!

‘This candle starts off white and as it burns, The Sorting will reveal what house you belong in! The wax will reveal either red, yellow (with black glitter), green or blue!

‘This is a delicious lemony scent mixed with a musky combination of sandalwood, creamy vanilla, and patchouli.’

The candles, which are made in Fort Worth, Texas, are made with Soy Wax in 9oz glass jars and are made to order. One will set you back $20 (around £15) and according to the website they do ship internationally, stating that with regards to costs: ‘our prices are based upon the weight of the items you are purchasing and are based on USPS’ current rates.’

If you know for sure which house you belong to, you can of course buy that colour – but it’s a bit more fun to let the candle sort you and see if it’s meant to be…