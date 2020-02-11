Harry Potter wallpaper exists so it’s obviously time to redecorate

It has been 13 years since the last Harry Potter book was released and 9 years since the final film – and yet the world’s love of all things witchcraft and wizardry has only strengthened in that time.

We’ve now got Harry Potter subscription boxes, jewellery collections, cupcakes… the list is endless and our obsession lives on.

And if you’re a true Potterhead, prepare yourself – HP themed wallpaper now exists so you have no other option but to redecorate your home immediately.

B&M has released a Harry Potter wallpaper range and there is something for every room in the house.

There’s a print of The Daily Prophet, which the home store announced on their Instagram page, writing: ‘Breaking news in the Daily Prophet today; we’ve started selling #HarryPotter wallpaper and we NEED it in our lives!

‘This would look brilliant in any #Potter fans bedroom (young or old) PLUS it’s just £11.99!

‘We’ve got EVEN more Harry Potter wallpaper in stores now too!’

Have to say, we 100% agree.

There’s also a print of the Hogwarts House crests, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff.

And that’s not all – there’s a glow in the dark Marauder’s Map option, too, with the ‘Mischief Managed’ slogan that lights up at night.

It’s a bargain at £11.99 (or £13.99 for the glow in the dark version), and if you’re a big fan of J. K. Rowling’s wizarding world then there’s no two ways about it. You need to get your DIY on and add a dash of magic to your home.

You can get your hands on a roll at B&M stores, so what are you waiting for?

Accio wallpaper!