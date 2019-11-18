The best luxury candles to make your home smell incredible

Because candles make the perfect gift for just about anyone

There’s no doubt about it, luxury candles are the ultimate interior accessory, whether you want to add ambiance to your living room or have a relaxing candlelit bath. They’re our go to for transforming our home in literally seconds; who knew some candle light and the smell of neroli could do so much?

With so many different fragrances out there, you’d be hard pushed to find someone who wouldn’t love to unwrap a scented candle (FYI, we’ll never judge a spot of self-gifting). Just don’t forget to tell them about this genius candle hack, as it turns out that burning them the wrong way can completely diminish the life span of your new flickering friend. Sad times.

For the perfect long-lasting scent, we love Jo Malone latest release, which is inspired by the earthy scents of the Great British forests. Yes, its an ostensibly wintery scent, but come rain or shine, winter fires or summer barbecues, we are 365-days-a-year candle advocates.

Diptyque are one of the best when it comes to scented candles, and their Baies candle is a firm favourite of Team Marie Claire’s. The wonderful blackcurrant aroma is sharp, fruity and delicious, and it’s had a special upgrade just in time for gifting season.

For the truly candle obsessed, we recommend you check out Scent, a subscription service that hand picks and delivers candles based on your own personal taste, as often as you desire. And with the festive season just around the corner, it’s a great shout if you’re still looking for Christmas gifts for her or Christmas gifts for him – who doesn’t love a candle?

The Best Christmas Candles

Smells like: Like Christmas in a jar with a Nordic twist – pine, myrrh and lime peel

Best bit: The addition of 22 essential oils makes for one powerful candle.

Burn time: 50 hours

Shop now: Neom, Perfect Peace scented candle, £46



Smells like: Pine, amber, cinnamon and a drop of cotton candy.

Best bit: The soft glow that is emitted from the beautiful red glass is enough to make this your go-to candle.

Burn time: 45 hours

Shop now: Frederic Malle, Joyeux Noel candle, £60



Smells like: Amber, cinnamon and cashmere wood

Best bit: The platinum and gold decorative print on the glass.

Burn time: 150 hours

Shop Now: Baobab, Triskell candle Max16, £129



Smells like: Pine gets the spicy treatment with the addition of clove and the freshness of raspberry.

Best bit: The unique glass decoration by Italian artist Gio Pastori.

Burn time: 50 hours

Shop now: Acqua di Parma, Notte di Stelle, £56

Smells like: With notes of grapefruit and lemons, this is the zingy way to ring in Christmas.

Best bit: Hand poured in New Zealand using 100% natural wax – absolutely crafted to perfection.

Burn time: 50 hours

Shop now: Ashley & Co, The Caroler, A Festive Candle, £44

Smells like:With notes of cinnamon, cloves and berries, this is a Christmas classic.

Best bit: One to take pride of the mantel piece – just look at the beautiful peering through the wax.

Burn time: 65 hours

Shop now: The White Company, Winter Botanical medium scented candle, £26



Smells like: Eucalyptus, smoky guaiac wood and black pepper – clean and spicy.

Best bit: There’s chic and then there is Tom Dixon. An absolutely masterpiece of design, this candle will have everyone talking this Christmas.

Burn time: 48 hours

Shop now: Tom Dixon, Eclectic Alchemy in medium, £65



Smells like: Sparkling notes of tangerine are given the spicy treatment with the adding of musk.

Best bit: Makes you feel all wam and fuzzy – and the bright orange glass is very Christmassy.

Burn time: 40 hours

Shop now: Miller Harris, Tangerine Vert candle, £45

The best luxury candles for your home

We’ve rounded up all of our current favourites, so whether you prefer the light scents of wild jasmine or the rich aromas of neroli and spices, you’re sure to find a scented candle that suits anyone and everyone – including yourself.

Because hey, a candle is an interior necessity and, yes, if anyone asks, you DO need another one. Below are the new releases and timeless favourites you need to make your home smell incredible.

This Women candle from Baobab Collection is made in support of BIG (Breast Cancer International Group) and breast cancer research. Combining notes of magnolia, rose and musk, it has a delicate scent of powdered rose and ultimately is a celebration of women. Making your home look and smell amazing AND helping a great cause – the ultimate win, win right?

Burn time: 60h

Shop now: Baobab Collection Women Candle for £85 from baobabcollection.com

A soft, sensual fragrance with warm top notes of exotic coconut and creamy almond will transport you away from the doom and gloom of the UK to a tropical island somewhere in the Caribbean sea. Undertones of hibiscus blend with buttery Madagascan vanilla pods add a sweet freshness to the fragrance. And let’s face it, who doesn’t love rose gold packaging?

Burn time: 40 hours

Shop now: Florence Verity Coconut & Hibiscus Candle for £30 from Florence Verity

Jo Malone’s Crazy, Colourful Christmas collection has just launched and given us ALL the Christmas feels. This pretty candle is the perfect gift, though it’ll look amazing in your own home alongside your Christmas wreaths, if you’re feeling like treating yourself too. There is a warming base of cedarwood and tonka, with a bite of redcurrant, mixed in with the nuttiness of green almond and the zing of citrus. Festive.

Burn time: 45 hours

Shop now: Jo Malone Green Almond & Redcurrant Christmas Candle for £120 from Jo Malone

Cowshed has always been renowned for its gorgeous luxury scents and this cosy winter candle will fill your home with Christmas joy. With blended scents of rose, neroli, ylang ylang and warming cinnamon and clove, you’ll want to set this alight all holiday season long.

Burn time: 50 hours

Shop now: Cowshed Winter Candle for £38 from lookfantastic

Jo Malone’s candles have earned their place on just about every mum, sister and aunt’s birthday and Christmas wishlists, and rightfully so; their aromas have the ability to transform even the emptiest of living rooms into a cosy cove of comfort within just a few minutes of burning. Their newest fragrance, English Oak & Redcurrant, is inspired by the woods of Nottingham Forest and is the perfect balance of oaky and fruity. If your mum is (or you are) an established woody perfume wearer, this is the perfect candle counterpart.

Burn time: 45 hours



Shop now: Jo Malone English Oak & Redcurrant Candle for £44 from John Lewis

Elemis Life Elixirs help you thrive in every aspect of your life through aromatherapy, from managing your sleep to resetting your mind and embracing life with a bit more positivity. The Fortitude Candle is made from a concoction of 19 essential oils, carefully chosen for maximum holistic benefits. It blends Geranium, Ylang Ylang and for a restorative aroma that clears the mind and soothes the soul (plus the glass container is a dreamy accessory in its own right). You’ll love it.

Burn time: 40 hours

Shop now: Elemis Life Elixirs Fortitude Candle for £35 from Fabled

This gorgeous candle from thisworks is from their limited edition range, bringing together rich neroli and sweet orange essential oils to give your a much needed boost. Shut your eyes and you’ll be whisked away to the Mediterranean in a much sunnier place – the candle’s much more affordable than a full on vacation and absolutely addictive.

Shop now: Neroli & Sweet Orange Candle Ltd Edition for £25 from thisworks

If you know someone whose candle of choice involves the berry delights of Diptyque Baies, upgrade their classic version to this: a three wick, 90-hour burner that comes in a chic, black porcelain glass. Or, you know, invest in this baby for your own living room.

Burn time: 90 hours

Shop now: Diptyque Baies Candle for £120 from diptyqueparis.co.uk

Can’t get over to Japan for cherry blossom season? This pale pink candle from Rituals will tide you over till you can get over there, blending the smell of sakura with rice milk.

Burn time: Up to 50 hours

Shop now: Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Scented Candle for £21.50 from lookfantastic

The orchid has long been regarded as an exquisite and mysterious bloom, and Penhaligon’s has perfectly captured its elusive sent in a deluxe sized 290g candle. As they themselves put so beautifully: ”That orchids represent refinement, thoughtfulness and beauty is a coincidence. The Countess has always harboured an enthusiasm (a weakness?) that defies reason. To her son George’s eternal despair, it is not for her family, but for her jardin d’hiver. Everyone needs a secret garden.’

Shop now: Penhaligon’s Ode to my Orchids Candle for £68 from penhaligons.com

The latest addition to the Jo Loves Candle collection is a thing of natural beauty (almost literally). Blending calming Ylang Ylang and White Narcissus, the Gardenia Home Candle captures the full and floral fragrance of creamy Gardenia in full bloom. It’s just gorgeous – and don’t forget, if you want to add a personal touch, you can visit the Candle Shot Studio and create your own unique, bespoke candle for a truly special gift.

Shop now: Jo Loves Gardenia Candle for £55 from joloves.com

The launch of Bella Freud’s Psychoanalysis was one of the hottest fragrance launches of the year, and the accompanying candle is a great gift for the fragrance-obsessed in your life (if they don’t already have one that is). Top notes of neroli and lilac flowers give it a fresh initial aroma, with a heart of tobacco flower on woody base notes of Cedar. It’s just delicious.

Burn time: 40 hours

Shop now: Bella Freud Psycho Analysis Candle for £45 from John Lewis

The designs on The Chapel’s candles are next level and perfect for that close friend you have who loves quirky decor. This one’s an intense, rich concoction: think juicy red fruits and heady lilies with pinch of mandarin. Divine.

Burn time: 80 hours

Shop now: The Chapel Noctula Candle for £65 from shop.thechapel.co.uk

Maison Balzac is one of the gorgeous candle brands available from Scent’s subscription service. Their 1642 is one of our favourite buys; the brand teamed up with Australia-based artist, Dr Lisa Cooper to create this 17th century inspired candle. It’ll give your home a delightful, antique-y feel.

Burn time: 65 hours

Subscribe to Scent now at: scentfrom.us

This one is called a portable fireplace for a reason; it’s smoky and woody and will give off that lovely lingering aroma that a real roaring fireplace leaves behind. A lovely addition to just about any living room on a colt winter’s night.

Burn time: 60 hours

Shop now: D.S. & Durga Portable Fireplace Candle for £58 from libertylondon.com

With these gorgeous fragrances and winter warmers, your humble abode is guaranteed to feel homely all year round.

If you’ve never experienced one of Victoria Cator candles then you’re certainly in for a treat. Created by London-based interior designer, Victoria Cator, this super chic line of candles not only looks the part but they all smell pretty amazing too.

Our favourite of the pack is La Litrone, where notes of fig and amber sit atop a base of bark. Quite fabulous, really.

Burn time: 55-60 hours

Shop now: Victoria Cator La Litrone candle, £50 available directly from VictoriaCator.com

Resortwear label Paloma Blue have teamed up with lifestyle brand Christian and Filippa to create this exotic ‘From Paloma Beach With Love’ Candle, which gives off scents of amor, rose, coco and violet.

Burn time: 50 hours

Shop now: Paloma Blue x Christian & Filippa Candle for £45 from Paloma Blue

Shop now: Hutchinson Candle £60.00

Happy candle shopping!