Keira Knightley’s house from the iconic Love Actually sign scene is up for sale

Love Actually is a festive fan favourite, and every Christmas the world settles down to watch the individual stories unfold (even though we’ve all seen the film approximately 395 times). Last year there was even a live screening complete with an orchestra for the die-hard fans.

And while there are many iconic scenes to choose from, the one that most remember is the moment Mark turns up at Juliet’s door with a bunch of signs declaring his undying love. Some say creepy, others say heartwarming.

But if Keira Knightley and Chiwetel Ejiofor’s house on the cute London mews became your dream home, you’ll be pleased to know that it’s actually on sale right now.

If you fancy moving into the beautiful two-bedroom house it’s a light and airy find. It boasts large windows, two reception rooms and two bathrooms, plus it has its very own roof terrace – perfect for those lazy summer days with a gin in hand.

There’s a gorgeous open-plan kitchen, too – can’t you just see yourself hosting a lovely dinner party here?

Knight Frank have listed the property, saying: ‘An exceptionally charming house in this famous cobbled mews in the heart of Notting Hill with superb living space inside and out.

‘This picturesque Mews House is spread over three floors and benefits from 1,500 square feet of internal living space with a roof-top terrace spanning the floor plate of the Mews.

‘The ground floor features an open plan kitchen / dining room with rustic hardwood floors leading up to the first floor reception room which features a charming fire place and pretty Juliet balconies from the lounge.’

But before you get too excited, there’s one thing you should know. It’s currently listed at an eye-watering £2.75 million.

Gulp.