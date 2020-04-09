How to get your daily dose of Vitamin D (and why you really need it)

Vitamin D is one of the most important vitamins for good health, which is great if you live in St Lucia. But how can you get your daily dose if you don't?

Yes, you know Vitamin D is good for you. But do you know just how good the benefits of Vitamin D foods can be for you?

Recent studies have found that vitamin D deficiency is associated with an increased risk in breast cancer among Asian women. Researchers think the vitamin D is linked to regulating cell growth and, although the findings aren’t conclusive and more studies are needed, there’s a wealth of evidence to show the incredible benefits of getting your daily dose of Vitamin D.

We’ve spoken to some of the country’s top nutritionists to get the lowdown on how we can overcome the UK’s serious lack of sunshine with the best vitamin D supplements. From the symptoms of vitamin D deficiency to working out what supplement is best for you, here’s everything you need to know about vitamin D. And when you’re done here read up on which supplement is best for you to take (vitamin D included).

Why is vitamin D so important?

Vitamin D is known for its essential role in bone health and the way it helps the body absorb calcium, but new research shows this could be just the start of its benefits. ‘Vitamin D is one of the most important vitamins because it has an abundance of uses,’ says in-house nutritionist for health and fitness app lifesum, Lovisa Nilsson. ‘Particularly because it also enhances the body’s absorption of other vitamins and minerals like calcium, iron, magnesium, zinc and phosphate.’

We still need to learn more about the wide-reaching benefits of Vitamin D, but recent research suggests that Vitamin D can help with a range of health problems. ‘We need more robust data,’ says Mel Wakeman, Senior Lecturer in Nutrition & Applied Physiology at Birmingham City University. ‘But Vitamin D may also have roles in preventing health problems such as cancers, heart disease, diabetes and viral infections.’

What are the symptoms of Vitamin D deficiency?

Sunshine is the main source of vitamin D, though make sure you use the best sun protection when you are soaking in those rare rays. But what about during the winter months in the UK? When 90 per cent of the population aren’t getting enough exposure to the right amount of UVB? ‘Spending 20-30 minutes between 11am and 3pm in the sun each day from April to September should enable us to make enough vitamin D to meet our requirements,’ says Mel Wakeman. ‘But for the rest of the year we have a much heavier reliance on dietary sources.’

You probably won’t be able to tell if you have a vitamin D deficiency, but according to world-renowned dermatologist Dr. Howard Murad, general symptoms can include ‘fatigue, muscle pain and weakness, weight gain, poor concentration, restless sleep, and headaches.’ If you’re worried, your GP can do a blood test to check your levels.

How a Vitamin D deficiency affects your skin

Doctor Clare Morrison of MedExpress reveals the 5 skin signs that you might be in need of some Vitamin D.

Dull complexion

‘Much like all organs, skin needs vital vitamins to function properly, and vitamin D is one of them. Vitamin D is primarily synthesised in skin which is exposed to UV light, if not achieved by diet or supplements. A dull complexion can be a sign of a lack of Vitamin D. Your complexion may appear slightly grey, your skin not as plump or supple as usual, and you may also have darker under eye circles, this is because the skin needs Vitamin D for the skin cells to regenerate properly and remain healthy.’

Breakouts

‘Vitamin D can reduce inflammation on your skin, which therefore means fighting against ski condition such as acne and rosacea. Due to its action on your blood insulin response, your acne breakouts could be vastly improved too, this lowering of inflammation will also help with your general

skin health too.’

Fine lines

‘Vitamin D acts as an antioxidant, meaning that its able to help against fine lines and wrinkles. This vitamin helps your body to fight off free-radicals which are thought to cause lines on our skin and the general deterioration that comes with age. A lack of vital vitamin D sources could mean our wrinkles become appear much deeper and more visible, a lack of vitamin D may also may mean that we develop

new wrinkles at a much quicker rate.’

Dry skin

‘One tell-tale skin sign of a vitamin D deficiency is dry, itchy skin on the face, which may occur all over or on areas such as cheeks, chin and forehead. In some severe cases, those with a deficiency may also develop eczema, this is thought to be caused by an immune system dysfunction. Studies have shown that vitamin D can be effective in its treatment whether the vitamin comes from direct sunlight, supplement or a topical skin application.’

Sweating

‘A deficiency in vitamin D can cause your skin to sweat and is considered to be one of the first signs of a problem. You will sweat all over your body, including your face which can cause your skin to become dry and irritated, as well as increasing your chances of breakouts – so upping your vitamin D could help.’

Can Vitamin D boost fertility?

Sunlight can boost fertility, according to new research that claims vitamin D can balance sex hormones in women and improve sperm count in men. The findings suggest some couples could be undergoing unnecessary and costly fertility treatments when spending time in the sunshine could be more beneficial.

‘People could either spend more time outside in the sun – or take vitamin D supplements, which are a safe and cheap way to increase levels,’ says lead author Dr Elisabeth Lerchbaum.

The researchers at the Medical University of Graz in Austria found that women ovulate less and their eggs have a reduced chance of implanting in the womb in the winter months. ‘The vast majority of people in this country – around 86 per cent – are getting less than the optimum levels,’ says Oliver Gillie, director of the Health Research Forum.

Leading fertility expert, Zita West, agrees. ‘Vitamin D is becoming increasingly important for fertility,’ she says. ‘Having done over 800 vitamin D tests, we have found that around 70 per cen of our clients are deficient. Vitamin D deficiency is linked to obesity, poly cystic ovaries and immune disorders.’

Mr Gullie advises couples trying to get pregant arrange a sunshine holiday or spend time in the garden this summer before going down the expensive route of IVF.