Here’s why it’s obviously not advised to drink your partners blood, according to experts

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have baffled fans with the revelation they “occasionally” drink each other’s blood.

When the couple announced their engagement in January this year, they hinted after the special moment they sealed the moment by exchanging bodily fluids.

But it seems the couple make a habit of this, which the Transformers actor has insisted is a spiritual ritual that holds sentimental meaning to her, and is an act she has researched thoroughly.

Speaking to Glamour magazine, she said: “So, I guess to drink each other’s blood might mislead people or people are imagining us with goblets and we’re like Game of Thrones, drinking each other’s blood. It’s just a few drops, but yes, we do consume each other’s blood on occasion for ritual purposes only.”

Megan – who has Noah, Journey and Bodhi with her ex Brian Austin Green – continued: “I’m much more controlled. I read tarot cards and I’m into astrology and I’m doing all these metaphysical practices and meditations. And I do rituals on new moons and full moons, and all these things. And so, when I do it, it’s a passage or it is used for a reason.”

Some have branded Megan and MGK’s – whose full name is Colson Baker – rituals as a “vampiric” act, or unusual form of BDSM, while others see it as a version of the Ancient Greek therapy, bloodletting to cure illnesses. But how healthy, or dangerous, actually is it to drink someone else’s blood?

We reached out to medical experts to weigh in on the couple-of-the-moment’s blood drinking habit, and, in short, it should be avoided at all costs.

Lead pharmacist from digital pharmacy Medino, Giulia Guerrini, exclusively told Marie Claire: “Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox have caused quite a stir after Megan confirmed that the couple drink each other’s blood on a semi-regular basis for ritualistic purposes. Naturally, this raises a lot of questions about the health benefits or risks associated with drinking your partner’s blood and if it should be avoided.”

While a few drops is unlikely to be harmful, there are risks of contracting blood-borne diseases, which could be potentially fatal, as well as an excess of iron that could damage your vital organs.

Giulia continues: “Drinking a few sips of blood isn’t likely to do any harm, but higher dosages can present an array of potential dangers.

“Human blood is rich in iron and the body struggles to naturally dispose of excess iron, leading to a potential iron overdose. Consuming too much iron can lead to hemochromatosis, which can cause damage to your liver, heart, pancreas, endocrine glands and joints, a buildup of fluid in the lungs, dehydration, low blood pressure and more. Drinking too much blood is also likely to make you feel nauseous and you may vomit” – though the thought is enough to turn many stomachs.

“I really wouldn’t recommend drinking your partner’s blood – but if you do, make absolutely certain that they’re not carrying any blood-borne diseases first. The most commonly known blood-borne diseases include HIV/AIDS, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, malaria and syphilis”, Guilia added.

The expert has also highlighted excessive blood drinking could be a form of clinical vampirism.

She concluded: “It’s also worth mentioning the incredibly rare Renfield’s Syndrome, which is effectively clinical vampirism. It’s a compulsive disorder which drives people to believe that they have a biological need to drink blood, from an animal or a human, in order to maintain health and vitality. That said, Renfield’s syndrome is very uncommon and unlikely to apply to Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox… as far as we know, anyway.”

Psychologist, sex therapist and relationship adviser at Dime Piece, Barbara Santini, echoed Guilia’s advice, and shared the dangers lie in the body being unable to break down blood, which can be toxic, though on rare occasions some have found an increase in energy levels.

She told us:”In my opinion, there are no proven health benefits of drinking or ingesting blood as the human body does not have the right digestive

system to break down blood. However, some people partners who tend to drink a few drops of their partner’s blood report a slight increase in

their energy due to the oxygen and iron in the blood.

“From my studies, blood can be toxic when ingested as the body lacks the right mechanism to digest it. It’s high in iron; taking high amounts of blood can cause an iron overdose as the body fails to clear or secrete the high iron levels, a health condition known as hemochromatosis. Excess iron can result in dehydration, liver damage, decreased blood pressure, and the formation of liquids in the lungs, heart, and nervous conditions.

I strongly advise you to avoid drinking human or your partner’s blood as it has no benefit to your health and can be fatal if taken in excess

amounts.”

Obviously, drinking any blood is not medically advised. So don’t try this at home – as the experts have warned.