Nourishing, nutrient-dense work lunches needn't be bland – 6 meal prep hacks nutritionists swear by

If you’re constantly scrambling to assemble a last-minute lunch or feel like you spend a small fortune on food every time you work from the office, let us introduce you to some of the best meal prep hacks out there. Because, while you can almost certainly source a nourishing lunch on the go, making a meal ahead of time will save you time, money, and stress, not to mention help you get all the nutrients you need.

Research from 2022 revealed that only 32.5% of adults in England consume five or more portions of fruit and vegetables daily, with separate data from the same year revealing that around one in six UK adults have low levels of vitamin D.

“Meal prepping simply means planning your meals ahead,” says Ro Huntriss, registered dietitian and chief nutrition officer at Simple App . “There are advantages to this - it gives you the opportunity to make healthy meals with well-balanced ingredients that'll likely be more nutritious than a last-minute lunch when time is lacking.” Case in point: one study, published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity, concluded that meal planning is associated with better adherence to nutritional guidelines and higher food variety, both of which are key factors for health.

“Although it requires some time upfront to prepare the meals in bulk, it saves time overall, eliminating daily decision-making and having to make meals when you may not have the time,” Huntriss continues. Additionally, meal prepping helps to reduce food waste as by planning your dishes in advance and shopping for specific ingredients, nothing goes unused.

Considering giving it a go yourself? We asked top nutritionists to share their best meal prep hacks to make the process as nutritious, effortless and enjoyable as possible. Keep reading for their tips. And don't miss our round-ups of our go-to Em The Nutritionist recipes and Glucose Goddess recipes, while you're here, not forgetting expert-approved healthy breakfast ideas , healthy snack ideas , and healthy smoothie recipes .

Meal prep needn't be boring or bland – 6 expert-approved tips to make work meals enjoyable

1. Cook big batches of staples

Dr Hazel Wallace, medical doctor, registered associate nutritionist, and founder of The Food Medic, is the undisputed queen of meal prep. Her first piece of advice is to cook big batches of staples ahead of time, such as quinoa, grilled chicken, roasted chickpeas – whatever you like to eat, but assemble meals on the day you’ll eat them. “This keeps textures and flavours at their best, and if you’re someone who gets bored easily, it adds versatility,” says Dr Wallace.

“You can switch up the meals by using different sauces, seasonings, or toppings each day – like transforming quinoa and veggies into a Buddha bowl one day, a wrap the next, or a warm stir-fry later in the week. This approach keeps your meals fresh and exciting without extra effort."

2. Utilise freezer food

“Stocking up on frozen produce is a smart strategy for meal prepping, offering both time-saving and convenience benefits,” says Rhiannon Lambert, nutritionist and founder of Rhitrition Clinic. “Frozen fruits, like berries and pre-sliced vegetables retain much of their nutritional value while cutting down on cooking time.” Plus, she points out, they’re typically more affordable than fresh options. “With less prep and cleanup involved, frozen produce is a practical solution for those looking to streamline their meal planning while maintaining a nutritious diet.”

3. Listen to your favourite podcast

Nutritionist Jenna Hope has a hack for making meal prep more fun and enjoyable: “listen to a podcast, call a friend to catch up, or put on your favourite Netflix series,” she says.

Try this: Use the time to get stuck into a new audiobook, or blast your favourite playlist while you prep.

4. Aim for nutritional balance

Did you know? “You can include a whole grain carbohydrate such as brown rice, wholewheat couscous, or quinoa, paired with a healthy protein source such as chicken, salmon, or eggs, and then add in some veggies,” says Huntriss.

She recommends aiming to include vegetables of different colours to ensure you’re getting a variety of nutrients and antioxidants. “You can then add some healthy fats including extra virgin olive oil, nuts or seeds.”

5. Prep salads in jars

Soggy salads aren’t the one. Dr Wallace has a solution for you: store them in jars instead. “Add the dressing at the bottom to keep the greens and other delicate ingredients from getting soggy,” she instructs. “Follow with sturdy veggies (like cucumber or bell peppers), then protein (like chickpeas or grilled chicken), grains (like quinoa or lentils), and finally, top with leafy greens or herbs. When ready to eat, simply shake the jar to mix everything together or pour into a bowl.”

6. Experiment with one-pot recipes

Last but by no means least? Don't overcomplicate things. “One-pot recipes are a fantastic meal prep solution, offering both time savings and minimal cleanup since everything is cooked in a single vessel,” says Lambert. She has three favourite one-pot meals that she recommends trying (particularly at this time of year when you’re craving comfort food).

These span:

Stir-fries: "Use a wok or large frying pan to cook your choice of protein – such as tofu, prawns, or chicken – along with thinly sliced veggies. For a fresh twist on the classic soy sauce flavor, you can whip up a quick homemade sauce with peanut butter, ginger, garlic, soy sauce, and a touch of maple syrup for a deliciously sweet and savoury satay-style dish."

Curries: "Curries are perfect for meal prep due to their versatility and their ability to freeze beautifully. I love making plant-based options like chickpea or butterbean curry, which cut down on cooking time since there's no meat to worry about. Plus, you can get creative with the spices and flavours, making it a different experience each time."

Casseroles: "Dishes like baked vegetable lasagne are excellent for meal prepping, as they're easy to portion and freeze well for future meals. A casserole can provide several days of meals, with the bonus of saving you time in the long run."

7. Treat yourself to a vegetable chopper

Dr Wallace credits her vegetable chopper with speeding up the meal prep process. “If you have a food processor at home, you can also use that to chop onions, shred carrots, or slice cabbage,” she says. “Alternatively, a vegetable chopper can make veggie-heavy prep much faster.”

