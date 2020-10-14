I’m not a morning person so I’m snapping up the Lumie wake-up light alarm clock in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

We are obsessed.

In case you didn’t catch it yesterday, Amazon Prime Day 2020 is still very much happening, with a lot of the deals running until midnight tonight.

From binge-worthy boxsets and orthopaedic cushions to Gin and Celebrations tubs at a snip of their usual price, there’s a lot to choose from this Amazon Prime Day.

Tech has proven to be some of the most popular of the products on sale over the past 48 hours, seeing huge discounts, from beauty tech to kitchen utensils.

However, as someone who has always struggled with early mornings – or just mornings in general – there’s only one tech item on my to-buy list this Amazon Prime Day – the Lumie Bodyclock Rise 100, a wake-up light alarm clock with a gradual sunrise and sunset.

Usually setting you back £79, the Lumie Bodyclock alarm clock costs just £54.99 until midnight tonight. That’s a whopping £24 that you’ll be saving.

Don’t forget you need to be a Prime member for these savings, but you can sign up for your 30-day free trial below. Keep reading for more info on this amazing deal.

Sign up now: Amazon Prime 30-day free trial

Deal In Full:

The Lumie Bodyclock Rise 100 – was £79 now £54.99



The Lumie Bodyclock Rise 100 is a state-of-the-art alarm clock, using light therapy to help you wake up gradually. The 30-minute sunrise wakes you naturally and gradually with light to help you feel properly refreshed, and the fading sunset also dims over 30 minutes, to encourage easy sleep. It is also proven to help treat Seasonal Affective Disorder and the winter blues – plus it’s a certified Medical Device (class I) and has a 3-year warranty.

View deal

Happy shopping – and make sure you scour our recommended Amazon Prime Day deals, updated regularly.

Go, go, go!