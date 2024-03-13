I'm obsessed with loungewear that's chic and comfy - and these lululemon cargos tick all the right boxes

Marie Claire UK created this content as part of a paid partnership with lululemon. The contents of this article are entirely independent and solely reflect the editorial opinion of Marie Claire UK.

Ever since I watched that episode of Friends where Rachel’s sister Jill buys a pair of "apartment pants," I’ve been on the lookout for my perfect pair. I’ve given the style my own definition, you see - these trousers must feel as comfy as loungewear but look put-together enough to wear pretty much anywhere. Basically, they’re the ideal style to wear while working from home, running errands, in the office and everything in between.

Well, when I tried on lululemon’s new Dance Studio Relaxed-Fit Mid-Rise Cargos for the first time, I knew my search was over. lululemon is one of the MCUK team's go-to brands for the best leggings, sports bras and even gym hoodies, so it was no surprise that this new range would impress me so much. If you’re in the market for a new pair of comfy and versatile trousers, look no further than the lululemon Dance Studio Pants. Why am I so obsessed with these designs? I’ll explain.

They’re super lightweight and incredibly comfortable thanks to the innovative stretch-woven fabric. They have loads of pockets - seven to be exact - including mini pockets hidden inside to keep smaller bits extra secure. The ruched design and relaxed cargo silhouette gives them an on-trend feel, and they’re water resistant to boot.

When I learned that they were actually designed to be worn for dance, their incredibly comfy and versatile fit made even more sense. Their flexibility and weightless feel makes them perfect for movement - so if you’re not a fan of leggings or form-fitting activewear, this is a great option. I can’t say I’ve tried Step Up 2: The Streets-style dancing in them (yet), but I can imagine that with their lightweight, water-resistant and flexible design, they’re perfect for stomping and heart-pumping through the rain.

When it comes to fit, these cargos are incredibly versatile. As a thoroughbred millennial, I can’t quite bring myself to wear them low-waisted, but the generous waistband is comfy enough to wear as high up or low as you like.

(Image credit: lululemon)

My normal size was the perfect oversized fit, but you can always size up if you prefer a more exaggerated slouchy style - they’ll stay up thanks to the handy drawstring. Speaking of drawstrings, they can be styled multiple ways thanks to the fastening at the ankles, and if you prefer more of a jogger style, lululemon has a bunch of similar designs in the new Dance Studio pant drop.

