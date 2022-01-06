Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

She gave birth to her son Leo-Hunter in November.

In celebrity news, former Made In Chelsea star Louise Thompson has shared a candid Instagram post to mark seven weeks since she gave birth to her first child.

The star had a baby boy with fiance Ryan Libbey in November and they’ve named him Leo-Hunter. She faced a traumatic birth experience, revealing online that she nearly died during the process.

Posting to Instagram, the reality TV star shared a carousel of photos of the couple with their son while standing in their kitchen at home.

She wrote: “Happy 7 weeks squirrel chops, please stop growing, you’re almost as big as mummy.”

In a separate post, she said she suffered “various serious complications” and almost died.

She didn’t update fans of the baby’s arrival for the majority of the month of November when he was born, as she was recovering in intensive care.

Just before Christmas, she shared with her followers: “The reason I have been absent for weeks is because I have been very unwell.”

“[Five] weeks ago I gave birth to my beautiful baby boy Leo-Hunter Libbey weighing in at 7lbs. Unfortunately, it wasn’t the easiest start for either of us. One ended up in NICU and the other ended up in ICU.”

“Whilst Leo made a fairly quick recovery, I have been recovering in hospital for a month with various serious complications.”

She added that NHS staff saved her life, concluding: “I want to thank the room full of people who worked through the night to save my life. Many of them were called in from their family homes at an unearthly hour.’

She further thanked finance Ryan in the post for his ongoing love and support during what she called the “hardest year of her life”.

She hasn’t yet shared what the complications were, instead focusing on thanking staff, family, and her finance.

It’s thought the couple just managed to finish their home renovations in time for the baby’s arrival after narrowly escaped a house fire in October with Ryan, her mum, and their dogs.

Congratulations to the pair – wishing Louise and the baby a speedy recovery and return to normal.