I tried this trending gut supplement every day for two weeks - and am surprised by how much it's helped my bloating

From painful bloating that's sore to the touch, to unbearable reflux that can take up to an hour to stop burning, I've struggled with digestive issues for as long as I can remember. Some of it's unavoidable - I've been taking anti-depressants and lisdexamfetamine, a stimulant used to treat ADHD, every day for over a decade, both of which can cause gastrointestinal issues. But this year, I was determined to get my gut health somewhat back on track - which is why I've spent the last couple of weeks testing out the latest popular digestive supplement and writing this Biomel Complete Gut review.

According to the experts I spoke to for this piece, incorporating more gut-friendly foods into your diet should be your first port of call if you're looking to improve digestive issues. "The more variety in plant-based foods you eat, the better - think vegetables, fruits, whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds that provide different types of fibre and polyphenols, feed your gut with good bacteria and support a healthy microbiome," explains registered nutritional therapist and gut health expert, Marilia Chamon. "Fermented foods like kimchi, sauerkraut, kefir, and yoghurt are also beneficial because they're packed with live bacteria, otherwise known as probiotics, that help maintain a balanced gut environment," she adds.

But, as someone who follows a plant-based diet, it's safe to say that I already consume my fair share of fibre and fermented foods. Trying out a digestive supplement seemed like the logical next step. So, after seeing people rave about the Biomel supplement on TikTok, I decided to give it a go. For my full honest review and some nutrionist-approved gut health hacks , keep scrolling. Struggle with painful bloating yourself? Read our guides to what causes bloating, the key unhealthy gut symptoms, and how to get rid of a bloated stomach after flying, here.

My Biomel Complete Gut powder review? I'm a fan

What is the Biomel Complete Gut powder?

“An advanced nutritional powder, Complete Gut is the most comprehensive way to support gut health,” explains registered nutritionist at Biomel, Holly Caske. “Packed with 25 billion live cultures, diverse fibres, advanced enzymes, and a blend of vitamins and minerals, it works to nourish and rebalance your microbiome.”

In short, it's a packaged blend that largely resembles protein powder but rather than containing protein, is formulated to help you hit your fibre and gut health goals.

Are there any science-backed benefits of supplementing with Biomel?

A labour of love and lots of research, the Biomel team tells me that they've drawn on an impressive 327 different studies in order to decide which ingredients should be included in the supplement. Packed with friendly bacteria, fibres, vitamins, and minerals, every single ingredient has been proven to play a positive role in digestive and immune health.

When it comes to probiotics, Chamon says that you want to look for bacterial strains that have "solid evidence behind them to suggest that they can help treat the specific condition you're hoping to improve." Complete Gut boasts various different strains of two main types of healthy bacteria: Bifidobacteria and Lactobacillus, which help to prevent and treat gastrointestinal disorders, improve the effects of IBS and lactose intolerance, and boost immune system function.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The supplement also contains chicory root fibre - a heavily researched ingredient that's packed with the probiotic inulin. Research has found that chicory root fibre encourages the growth of healthy gut bacteria, with this 2016 paper also highlighting that it significantly increases bowel movement frequency for people with constipation.

It also contains 50% of the RDI of four key vitamins and minerals - vitamin B6, vitamin B12, calcium, and vitamin D. "Vitamin B6 helps support the normal function of the digestive and immune systems," Caske explains. "Crucial for normal psychological function, it also aids in the regulation of hormonal activity and helps to reduce tiredness and fatigue."

But is anything missing from the formula? According to Chamon, while it does contain vitamin D, it could benefit from the addition of zinc and l-glutamine. "Great for gut lining support, these three nutrients have been studied for their role in helping to maintain the integrity of the gut barrier, which is its first line of defence."

Why do customers rave about the Biomel Complete Gut supplement?

Scrolling through the reviews is what really convinced me to give this supplement a go. Naturally, you can't believe everything you read on social media, especially when it comes to health supplements, but reviewers can't stop raving about how much it's helped with constipation, painful bloating, reflux, and gas. It's also just as popular amongst people suffering from digestive issues because of antibiotics and abdominal surgeries.

Pair this with the many positives our experts highlighted above and it felt like a no-brainer for trying.

How do you use the Biomel Complete Gut powder?

Really convenient to consume, you can whisk it into milk, stir it into a smoothie, or sprinkle it on top of your morning bowl of muesli or cereal.

Mix a tablespoon of the powder into a glass of water or milk of your choice.

If you're blending into a smoothie, simply add a spoonful in with your other ingredients and blitz.

For a smoother consistency, mix your drink together with a hand whisk or in a blender.

My Biomel Complete Gut powder review? I'll be continuing to use it

The main reason I was motivated to give the Biomel supplement a go? I wanted to see if it would help ease the pain of my bloated stomach. Sometimes I'll have particularly bad flare-ups and I often look like I'm about four months pregnant. A sudden urge to go to the toilet is another thing that I really struggle with. It's totally unpredictable, and I've had many social events interrupted by intense waves of cramps that'll have me visibly sweating as I desperately search for the nearest loo. Safe to say, nothing ruins a catch-up with friends quite like wondering if you'll make it home in time.

That said, I was pretty sceptical about trying it. It promises to deliver a lot, and here at MC UK, we're always cautious to do our due diligence on supplements that promise the world. The fact that Biomel experts advise taking it in the morning also made me nervous. I feared that it may give me an upset tummy while I was out and about throughout the day - many reviewers had noted that it made them much more "regular," so I was concerned I'd need to go the toilet suddenly throughout the course of my day.

This didn't end up being the case, though. In fact, for the first few days, the only thing I really noticed was that my tummy was making more gurgling noises, apparently a pretty common temporary side effect. And by the end of the first week, the gurgling sounds had pretty much subsided, and the bloating in my lower abdomen had noticeably reduced, too.

I was more regular with my toilet trips, too. Rather than sudden urges to go to the toilet followed by periods of constipation, I no longer have to worry. This has taken the stress out of doing things I enjoy, like going to workout classes and meeting up with friends for coffee.

Surprisingly tasty, the vanilla is my favourite flavour for blending up into my smoothies and the chocolate is the best to drink with just milk. The only downside? While it does taste just like chocolate milk, the powder won't completely stir in without the use of a hand whisk or blender.

Bottom line? I'm a big fan, and will definitely be carrying on with Biomel. While I only tested the supplement for two weeks and so can't conclusively confirm any of the benefits I noticed, I will be continuing to take the supplement as what I've noticed so far has been really positive.

One of Georgia's chocolate Biomel drinks during her two week test (Image credit: Georgia Lockstone)

Shop more MC UK approved gut health supplements now:

Biomel Complete Gut £28.50 at Amazon Filled to the brim with 25 billion live cultures, diverse fibres that contribute to normal bowel function, digestive enzymes, and four key vitamins and minerals for digestive and immune support, this is the ultimate pre and probiotic powder.

Epetome Gut Health Supplement £54.99 at Epetome Senior Health Editor Ally Head's go-to gut health supplement, one potent daily tablet contains an impressive eleven clinically trialled bacterial strains as well as fibre, vitamin D, zinc and biotin. Plus, the innovative duo cap technology ensures that the goodness will actually make it to your gut.