Keen to boost muscle? Hula hoop workouts are trending for good reason - 5 best to try, chosen by a PT

If you thought you'd left your hula hooping days in the primary school playground, hear this: hula hoop workouts are trending, right now.

Surprised? You won't be when you hear the benefits a hula hoop workout bestows. As a Health Writer who recently undertook a weighted hula hoop challenge (read what happened when I worked out with a hula hoop every day, here), I can speak to how the low-impact exercise really is a full-body burn. That's right: hula hooping is not only a great cardio workout, but it'll challenge your abs, arms and lower body too.

And, as is often the case, celebrities have cottoned onto the trend, with Beyonce, Pink, Olivia Wilde and Lucy Mecklenburgh rumoured to be fans. Where celebrities lead, social media inevitably follows, with the sweat session garnering over 200,000 views on TikTok (and you don't have to scroll too far on Instagram to find examples of the trend, either).

To help you on your hula hooping journey, we've put together a selection of hula hoop workouts that personal trainers would recommend below. Ready to channel your inner child and boost your muscle tone at the same time? Keep scrolling. And don't miss our guides to the best core strengthening exercises for beginners, the many benefits of a strong core, and how one of our Health Editors got on when she tried Pilates core moves every day, while you're at it.

Hula hoop workouts are trending - 5 a PT recommends

What is a hula hoop workout?

You'll likely be familiar with the humble hula hoop, a simple (usually plastic) hoop you can step into and swing around your hips. While there are a few variations on the market, from weighted to smart hoops, you might be surprised to learn that you can get a seriously effective workout from your bog standard hula.

"Hula hooping conjures up images of childhood, playing with a slightly flimsy hoop in the garden," recalls personal trainer and founder of The Warrior Method, Eliza Flynn. "While it might feel like a child’s toy, there are real health benefits to hula hooping as an adult - even if it's simply trying to keep the hoop from hitting the ground."

"Even better, hula hooping can easily be levelled up beyond keeping it spinning around your waist so there’s plenty of room to add in extra skills, such as hooping around your arms or a single leg. All of this increases the benefits and keeps it interesting," she continues.



Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Why are hula hoop workouts soaring in popularity right now?

But why the sudden interest in hula hooping, you might ask. Well, there's no doubt that we're exercising differently in this post-pandemic world. Prior to 2020, many of us hadn't considered working out from home as a viable option, whereas studies (such as this one, undertaken by fitness giants Les Mills) show that a huge 80% of gym goers have continued to work out at home, alongside IRL.

And that's where smart home equipment really comes into it's own: a hula hoop is cheap, easy to store and requires little skill to master, making it the perfect at-home workout tool.

That said, there are hula hooping brands springing up all over the place too - companies such as Hulafit and HoopSpin are cashing in on the trend, offering classes and building hooping communities both online and in person, meaning it's never been easier to access.

Did we mention that it's also an Olympic sport? Hula hooping falls under the category of Rhythmic Gymnastics at the games - just call us the new Simone Biles.

Who are hula hoop workouts best for?

The good news is that a hula hoop workout is suitable for pretty much anyone and everyone. If you've dusted off your old childhood hoop and want to give it a try, go easy to start with. Like anything else, if you go too hard too soon, you're more likely to risk injury, and your hooping dreams might be over before they've truly begun!

If you're ready to give it a go, PT and founder of The Power of Mum, Nicole Chapman, shares some wisdom: "If you want to give hula hooping a try there are considerations to help you to master the skill quicker," she tells MC UK. "Think about the size and weight of your hoop before you start. A heavier hoop is more suitable for a beginner as it will rotate around the waist slower therefore giving you more time to perfect your technique. Once you're more comfortable, you can try with a lighter one."

What are the benefits of hula hoop workouts?

The not-so-small but certainly mighty hula hoop delivers some serious bang for your workout buck, in terms of benefits. Let's dig into each of them in turn.

1. It improves balance and co-ordination

"Balance and coordination get a significant booster from regular hula hooping," says PT aka The Fun Fitness Coach, Paige Verity Davis. "Keeping the hoop in motion requires precise timing and control, which enhances your body's ability to sense movement and position in space. This can translate into better performance in other physical activities and everyday tasks."



2. It's great for core strength

As you'd expect, maintaining a hula (surely an official term, no?) involves some serious core work.

"The actual movement of keeping the hula hoop up requires a fair amount of core strength," agrees PT Emma Bord. "It not only works your abdominal muscles but also the obliques and hips too. It can be a great alternative to sit ups and planks to challenge your mid area."

3. It's a cardio blaster

Trust us when we say hula hooping with get your heart racing in no time. If you're a fan of getting your sweat on, you're going to love it.

"Fitness wise, grabbing a hula hoop and giving it a whirl will absolutely work your cardiovascular system," says Bord, "not least because every time it falls, you have to pick it up which in itself is a heart raiser! The continuous movement of twirling, once you get going, will get your heart pumping nicely."



4. It's a great stress reliever

Name us a better way to take yourself less seriously than utterly failing at a childhood activity? We'll wait.

Not only is hula hooping seriously fun, it's tricky to concentrate oin anythign else while you're doing it, making it perfect for days when your cortisol levels are through the roof.

"Hula hooping is a fantastic stress reliever," agrees Davis. "The meditative, repetitive motion can have a calming effect on the mind, reducing anxiety and promoting mental clarity. The nature of the activity also releases those happy feelings-good endorphins, which can leave you feeling happier and more energetic."

5. It's super accessible

As mentioned above, hula hooping is easy, cheap and can be done (almost) anywhere, making it the perfect workout for beginners.

"Hula hooping can be picked up by anyone, regardless of fitness level and age," agrees Flynn. "It’s an accessible means of fitness which doesn’t stress the joints as it’s low impact, plus it’s inexpensive to get started with and you don’t require bulky equipment or lots of space – all you need is a hoop!"



6. It build muscle

Want to build and sculpt your muscles? Grab yourself a hoop, and get hula-ing.

"The act of hula hooping works almost every muscle in your body, including your core muscles, arms, legs, and glutes," says PT and CEO and founder of BetterMe, Victoria Repa. "By activating a variety of major muscle groups, you’ll not only tone your muscles, you’ll also improve your postural control and reduce the risk of injuries."

7. It's fun

Last but by no means least, hula hooping is fun. We're all about easy ways to build more movement into our day, and there's no doubt that when that's also enjoyable, you're way more likely to keep coming back for more.

"Often a barrier to exercise for adults can be boredom and lack of enjoyment so hula hooping can be a great option to try," agrees Chapman. "Beyond the health benefits hula hooping is a lot of fun!"

5 hula hoop workouts to try today, chosen by PTs

1. Hula hoop arm workout

What? A twenty-minute full arm workout that you'll feel in your whole body.

Why? "Arm circles are a great way to strengthen your shoulders, arms, and core while improving coordination and flexibility," says Repa.

How long? Twenty minutes.

Hula hoop exercise routine for arms | Beginners | Tricks flow 1 - YouTube Watch On

2. Hula hoop core workout

What? A 15-minute weighted hula ab session.

Why? "Hula hooping is an excellent exercise for targeting your hip flexors and abdominal muscles, in addition to improving balance," says Repa.

How long? 15 minutes.

3. Full body hula hooping

What? A cardio-intense, sweaty full body session.

Why? This workout will get your heart rate up and show you moves you've never seen before!

How long? Again, 15 minutes.

15 min Hula - Hoop workout // Full body // with music // no talking - YouTube Watch On

4. 30-minute high intensity hula hoop workout

What? A challenging 30-minute workout for more advanced hula hoopers.

Why? Ready to push yourself? This workout will work your balance, co-ordination and get you sweating.

How long? See if you can keep going for half an hour.

Hula Hoop Dance Workout: 32 Minute Intermediate High Intensity Total Body Workout - YouTube Watch On

5. HIIT hula hoop workout

What? A low-impact, high intensity class to challenge your cardio fitness and balance.

Why? The beauty of this video is checking out the lush pool behind the trainer (just us?) while you swing your way to improved endurance and co-ordination.

How long? 15 minutes.

15min Hula Hoop workout // full body // HIIT // with music // no talking - YouTube Watch On

Shop MC UK's essential hula hooping kit here

Core Balance weighted hula hoop £15.29 at Amazon If you haven't got a hoop languishing in a corner somewhere, check out this Core Balance weighted version at Amazon. At 1kg, it's suitable for everyone from beginners to pro hoopers.

Adanola short sleeve crop top £29.99 at Adanola Seeing is believing: watch your core light up as you hula with this crop top from cult fave brand Adanola.

Sweaty Betty grippy Pilates socks £25 at Sweaty Betty You'll need a stable base while hula-ing, and these Pilates-style grippy socks from Sweaty Betty will help ground your feet so you can focus on your tricks (or just not dropping the hoop!)