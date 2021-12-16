Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Cosy, comforting *and* good for you? Winner, winner.

Did you know? 1 in 5 of us are deficient in vitamin D. This might not seem all that shocking, but considering how vital vitamin D is in keeping our bones and teeth healthy, supporting our immune system, and preventing colds – and that there may be a link between eating enough vitamin D and Coronavirus – you should really be trying your best to get your daily hit.

So, what are the best vitamin D recipes and how can we get more vitamin D into our diets? Both good questions. The best way is through sunshine, but as we enter the winter months, that’s not so easy, so it becomes even more important to consider alternative ways.

FYI, the recommended daily dose of vitamin D is 10mg.

That’s why we’ve spoken to nutritional therapist Madeleine Shaw. Here, she shares her top tips for getting enough of the vitamin, and her go-to vitamin D recipes, to boot. Don’t miss our guides to vitamin D foods, while you’re here.

What’s the best way to get enough Vitamin D?

Shaw says that supplements are a fantastic way of getting vitamin D into the body. And food-wise? “One of my favourites is one you might have expected – mushrooms,” she shares.

Why so? “Because, as well as being delicious, eating just eight mushrooms will provide you with your daily dose of vitamin D,” she explains.

Do check the label at the back of each packet to see if they’ve been vitamin D enriched – if not, then simply pop a pack of regular mushrooms on your kitchen window sill. “This will allow them to absorb the sunlight and become vitamin D enriched,” the nutritional therapist explains.

Vitamin D recipes: 4 to try, from a nutritional therapist

Videos you may like:

Shaw shares that mushrooms are extremely versatile and really fun to cook with. If you’re not super confident in the kitchen or maybe just need a bit of inspo as to what you can conjure up, then you’re in luck.

Keep scrolling for her top four vitamin D enriched recipes.

Mushroom Shakshuka

Serves 2

Ingredients:

1 red onion, finely chopped

200g Asda’s Vitamin D Enriched Grower’s Selection Chestnut Mushrooms

1 tbsp of olive oil

1 tbsp of harissa paste

1 tsp of cumin paste

1 tsp of smoked paprika

2 garlic cloves, sliced

2 cans of chopped tomatoes

1 red pepper, sliced

4 eggs

100g of olives

20g of pine nuts

salt and pepper

Coriander

Method:

Fry the onion for 5 minutes in the olive oil in a large pan. Finely chop half the mushrooms and slice the rest. fry with the onion, add the garlic, harissa, smoked paprika, cumin and salt. Add the pepper and fry for another 2 minutes then pour over the cans of chopped tomatoes and simmer for 10 mins. Place 4 well in the pan and crack in an egg per well. Cook for 7-10 mins until the whites are cooked through.

Madeleine says: ‘This is such a fantastic brunch dish – great for when you’re having people over and also healthy enough to eat on your own’

Mushroom and salmon breakfast muffins

Makes 8 muffins

Ingredients:

6 eggs

4tbsp of plant milk

3 vitamin d enhanced mushrooms, thinly sliced

2 broccolini stalks, cut into small pieces

50g of smoked salmon, cut into chunks

1/2 red pepper, sliced

salt and pepper

2 tbsp of chopped chives, plus extra for serving

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200c. Whisk the eggs in a large bowl. Add the rest of the ingredients and season with salt and pepper. Grease your muffin tray with the olive oil then pour in the mixture to make 8 muffins. They will rise so don’t fill them to the top. Bake for 12 minutes until cooked through. serve warm with extra chives, these can be kept in the fridge for 3 days.

Madeleine says: ‘I love making mushroom egg muffins when I’m on the go. Simply pop whisked eggs, mushrooms and any other beg into a muffin tray and bake them in the oven for 15 minutes. They’re packed full of protein, veggies, vit D so are perfect for breakfast or as an afternoon snack.’

BBQ Pulled Mushroom Burger

Serves 2

Ingredients:

3 vitamin d enriched flat mushrooms

1 white onion, diced

1 tbsp of olive oil

4 tbsp of tomato puree

1 tsp of garlic powder

1 tsp of cayenne

1 tsp of smoked paprika

1 tbsp of maple

2 tbsp of balsamic

salt and pepper

To serve: 1 avocado

lettuce

2 burger buns

Method:

Remove the mushroom stalks and turn upside down so the top is facing down on a chopping board and shred the mushrooms using 2 forks. Fry the onion in olive oil for 5 mins followed by the spices and shredded mushrooms. Season and fry for a further 5 minutes. Next add the tomato, maple syrup and vinegar, simmer on a low heat for 10 minutes. Mash 1/2 the avocado and season then assemble the burger with the mushrooms, mashed avocado and lettuce.

Mushroom Tofu Stir Fry

Ingredients:

2 tbsp of sesame oil

1 tbsp of honey or maple

2 crushed garlic cloves

1 thumb of ginger

1 red chilli

1 tbsp of tamari or soy

4 vitamin d enhanced mushrooms, sliced

1/2 red pepper, sliced

4 broccoli stalks, sliced

1/2 yellow pepper, sliced

1/2 black of firm tofu, cubed

350g rice, cooked

sesame seeds

lime

Method:

Whisk the sauce together in a bowl. Add half of it to a frying pan and fry the veg and tofu for 10 minutes until golden then stir in the rest of the dressing and serve on top of the rice with sesame seeds and fresh lime juice.