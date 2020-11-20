This epic Polar sports watch is currently on sale and I’m buying it immediately

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Black Friday is starting early this year, and there are lots of deals out there a week before usual – whether you’re looking for Yankee Candle Black Friday deals to stock up on your favourite scents, or the Black Friday Simba mattress discounts to upgrade your sleep quality.

But if you are a techy fitness fanatic who needs to a smartwatch update, then look no further – I’ve found an epic deal on the Polar Vantage M Advanced and you’re going to want to buy it immediately (I do).

Whether you’ve taken up running during lockdown and want a GPS fitness tracker that will give you an accurate reading, or you’re sticking to the home workouts and like keeping an eye on your stats, this is the one for you.

I’ve tried lots of different brands when it comes to smartwatches and fitness trackers, but a Polar has always been on my to-try list – and finally, I’ll be getting my hands on one.

With 36% off, it has been reduced to £159.99 (down from £249) so is undoubtedly a bargain.

Save yourself £89 in an instant. Yes please.

It boasts an ultra-long batter life (up to 30 hours of training time), is waterproof and is able to monitor 130+ sports from swimming and cycling to running and more.

If you want to get down to the tech fitness talk, it separates cardio, muscle and perceived load so that you can track how your workouts strain your body and get adequate recovery time.

It’ll track your sleep, too, and offer tips for better sleep hygiene. Perfect.

So there you have it. A proper snazzy smartwatch for a fraction of the retail price. Home workouts, here I come.

Will you be treating yourself to a Polar smartwatch on Black Friday? Because I certainly will be…

