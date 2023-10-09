Visiting Frieze Art Fair? Here’s an expert guide to the must-see attractions
As chosen by someone in the know
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Choosing what to go to amongst the tsunami of art events, openings, fairs and exhibitions during Frieze is almost impossible. Here are some highlights to guide you through.
For Fashion Fans
Fashion fans will want to see Sylvie Fleury’s satirical take on art history and shopping at Sprueth Magers, the retrospective of iconic Japanese photographer Daido Moriyama at The Photographers Gallery, and the playful show inspired by London curated by designer JW Anderson at Offer Waterman.
For lovers of painting
Painting fans should not miss the incredible, political pink paintings of Philip Guston at the Tate Modern (with African sculptor El Anatsui taking over the Turbine Hall).
To discover emerging talent
If emerging talent and ideas are your thing The Spiral day of talks and music at St James Picadilly curated by Ignota Books is a must, as well as plucky new Borough fair duet Minor Attractions and Cornershop and the Friday event from asymmetry on ritual at One Marylebone.
For historic enthusiasts
Spitalfields has some historic gems on - Lutz Bacher’s sculpture, video and sound work at Raven Row and a pop up on Princelet Street by Gagosian on the early work of Christo. (Both of these free shows are in incredible historic buildings)
To take in the city
This month has also seen a flurry of new galleries opening. A dream walking tour would be to check out the new spaces from Bloomsbury to Cambridge Heath Road which include Union Pacific, a.Squire, South Parade, Ginny on Frederick, Phillida Reid, Brunette Coleman, Herald St on Museum St, The Perimeter, Neven, Ilenia and Soft Opening.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Writer and curator Francesca Gavin is Editor-in-Chief of EPOCH (@epoch.review), has a monthly show on art and music @nts.live called Rough Version, and is the author of ten books on contemporary art and culture. She has curated exhibitions at Palais de Tokyo (Paris), Fundação de Serralves (Porto) and Somerset House (London) and writes about visual art for publications including Financial Times HTSI, Beauty Papers, Twin and Frieze. @roughversion
-
As a beauty editor these are the 7 best luxury beauty advent calendars I would spend my hard earned cash on this year
Worth those higher price points
By Katie Thomas
-
Turns out, having sex is actually good for mood, fitness levels, and marital satisfaction
You asked, we answered.
By Amy Sedghi
-
I didn’t think it was possible, but Diptyque candles have just become ten times more chic.
By Sunil Makan