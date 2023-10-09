Visiting Frieze Art Fair? Here’s an expert guide to the must-see attractions

Choosing what to go to amongst the tsunami of art events, openings, fairs and exhibitions during Frieze is almost impossible. Here are some highlights to guide you through. 

For Fashion Fans

Fashion fans will want to see Sylvie Fleury’s satirical take on art history and shopping at Sprueth Magers, the retrospective of iconic Japanese photographer Daido Moriyama at The Photographers Gallery, and the playful show inspired by London curated by designer JW Anderson at Offer Waterman.

JW Anderson Frieze Art Fair 2023

For lovers of painting

Painting fans should not miss the incredible, political pink paintings of Philip Guston at the Tate Modern (with African sculptor El Anatsui taking over the Turbine Hall).

Philip Guston at Frieze Art Fair 2023

To discover emerging talent

If emerging talent and ideas are your thing The Spiral day of talks and music at St James Picadilly curated by Ignota Books is a must, as well as plucky new Borough fair duet Minor Attractions and Cornershop and the Friday event from asymmetry on ritual at One Marylebone.

For historic enthusiasts

Spitalfields has some historic gems on - Lutz Bacher’s sculpture, video and sound work at Raven Row and a pop up on Princelet Street by Gagosian on the early work of Christo. (Both of these free shows are in incredible historic buildings)

Chirsto at Frieze Art Fair 2023

To take in the city

This month has also seen a flurry of new galleries opening. A dream walking tour would be to check out the new spaces from Bloomsbury to Cambridge Heath Road which include Union Pacific, a.Squire, South Parade, Ginny on Frederick, Phillida Reid, Brunette Coleman, Herald St on Museum St, The Perimeter, Neven, Ilenia and Soft Opening.

