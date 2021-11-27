We're always feeling fancy.
Whisky is pretty much a staple over the festive period. What else is Father Christmas going to drink to keep him going when he does the rounds on December 24th? (Okay, maybe it’s brandy, it’s been a while since I did the whole ‘leave a drink out for Santa’ thing.)
Anyway, the point is, there are some brilliant Black Friday whisky deals on right now, and if you like a warming tipple as the winter nights draw in, we suggest it’s worth taking advantage of them.
Most Black Friday deals are only going to hang around for a couple more days, so you’d better be quick…
Best whisky deals over the Black Friday weekend:
Dalwhinnie Winter’s Gold Single Malt Scotch Whisky, 70cl,
was £41, now £25 | Waitrose
There’s a massive saving of £16 on this whisky, which makes it worth it in itself. Best served straight from the freezer.
The Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve Single Malt Scotch Whisky, 70cl,
was £24, now £19.99 | Amazon
This whisky is recommended if you’re a fan of cocktails. A whisky sour here, a hot toddy there – it’ll be a very merry Christmas indeed.
Teaninich 1999, 70cl,
was £265, now £195 | The Whisky Exchange
Looking for that ‘special occasion’ whisky? This is it. It’s pricy, but that’s for a reason, and you can’t ignore the £70 off. A 1999 bottle that was out as a special release in 2017, this Teaninich reflects its older style of production in its taste. Like a moment in time.
Jameson Irish Whiskey, 70cl,
was £23, now £18 | Waitrose
Why stray from a classic? This smooth, triple-distilled blended Irish whiskey is a staple at Christmas time.
Hatozaki Pure Malt Japanese Whisky, 70cl,
was £47.45, now £42.95 | The Whisky Exchange
If you’re after something a bit different, try this Japanese pure malt, and expect notes of honey, wood smoke and sultanas.
Highland Park Dragon Legend Single Malt Whisky, 70cl,
was £40, now £30 | Waitrose
Smoke and spice… and all things nice. That’s what you should expect from this Scottish single malt.
Jack Daniel’s Single Barrel Select, 70cl,
was £43.95, now £38.95 | The Whisky Exchange
If you like Jack Daniel’s signature flavour but want to take things up a gear, give this a go – it packs more of a punch. And if you fancy giving it as a gift, you can get it engraved for an extra £10.
Talisker 10 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky, 70cl,
was £44, now £26.79 | Amazon
If you’re after something a bit special, there’s an excellent deal on this 10-year aged Scotch, made on the Isle of Skye and delivered in a nice gift box.
Jameson Black Barrel Irish Whiskey Glasses Gift Set, 70cl,
was £37.69, now £28.99 | Amazon
Jameson’s, but make it fancy. This gift set comes with two whiskey tumblers and a bottle of the award-winning good stuff.
And with that, all that’s left to say is: Cheers!