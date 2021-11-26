Bottoms up
‘Tis the most wonderful time of the year: the Black Friday champagne deals are upon us. We could all do with stocking up on Champagne for the parties ahead – after all, we’ve got to make up for last year – but we can’t all fork out for the premium stuff.
Lucky for us, the Black Friday champagne deals are in full swing, and I’ve found some amazing bubbly for as little a tenner a bottle. And if you want to push the boat out, there’s 50% off Bollinger champagne too!
Black Friday champagne deals – quick links:
- Champagne at Tesco: Buy 6 bottles get 25% off
- Fine Wines Direct: up to 50% off champagne
- Majestic Wines: save up to 25% off on champagne
- Amazon: up to 30% off Moet & other champagnes
- ASDA: up to £10 off on champagne
Tesco is coming to the rescue with a quite frankly corking (sorry not sorry) deal: a bottle of Louis Delauney Champagne Brut for only £10 a pop.
Louis Delaunay Champagne Brut Non Vintage 75Cl, was £14, now £10 with deal
You don’t even need a code to get the deal, as it’s a standard buy 6 bottles get 25% off. So you will need to buy 6 bottles for the discount (which appears at the checkout), making it just over a tenner a bottle.
Bollinger Special Cuvee 007 Limited Edition NV – Gift Box – Save 50% –
was £100.00 now £49.95
60% Pinot Noir, 25% Chardonnay, 15% Meunier. Over 85% Grands and Premiers crus. Exclusive use of the cuvée. Maturation: Cellar aged for more than twice the time required by the appellation. Dosage: Low, 6 to 7 grams per litre.
Dom Perignon 2010 Champagne – Save 24%,
was £250.00 now £190.00
“The 2010 Dom Pérignon is already expressive, wafting from the glass with aromas of crisp green apple, peach, iodine, freshly baked bread, orange oil and smoke. Medium to full-bodied, pillowy and charming, it’s soft and round, with ripe acids, a moderately concentrated core of fruit and a pearly mousse, concluding with a saline finish.”
Veuve Clicquot Brut Champagne, £49.99 but mix six get it for £36.99 (save £13)
Save over a tenner a bottle on Veuve when you buy six bottles. You can stock up or buddy up with friends and split the savings.
Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut, Gift Box 75cl, was £40, now £28 (30% off) at Amazon
Moet isn’t often on offer, so I’m snapping up this Amazon deal pronto.
Heidsieck & Co Monopole Blue Top Brut Champagne,
was £28, now £20 at ASDA
Light yellow in colour with green highlights; on the nose it is rich, toasty and buttery. The palate shows a full, fruity and well-structured combination of blackcurrant, lemon and slight yeastiness. It is lively and moreish, a superb aperitif
The offer is also valid on loads of other Prosecco and Champagne bottles, if you fancy, though this one here is the best deal.
Bottoms up.