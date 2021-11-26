Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Bottoms up

‘Tis the most wonderful time of the year: the Black Friday champagne deals are upon us. We could all do with stocking up on Champagne for the parties ahead – after all, we’ve got to make up for last year – but we can’t all fork out for the premium stuff.

Lucky for us, the Black Friday champagne deals are in full swing, and I’ve found some amazing bubbly for as little a tenner a bottle. And if you want to push the boat out, there’s 50% off Bollinger champagne too!

Tesco is coming to the rescue with a quite frankly corking (sorry not sorry) deal: a bottle of Louis Delauney Champagne Brut for only £10 a pop.

Louis Delaunay Champagne Brut Non Vintage 75Cl, was £14, now £10 with deal

You don’t even need a code to get the deal, as it’s a standard buy 6 bottles get 25% off. So you will need to buy 6 bottles for the discount (which appears at the checkout), making it just over a tenner a bottle. View Deal

Dom Perignon 2010 Champagne – Save 24%, was £250.00 now £190.00

“The 2010 Dom Pérignon is already expressive, wafting from the glass with aromas of crisp green apple, peach, iodine, freshly baked bread, orange oil and smoke. Medium to full-bodied, pillowy and charming, it’s soft and round, with ripe acids, a moderately concentrated core of fruit and a pearly mousse, concluding with a saline finish.” View Deal

The offer is also valid on loads of other Prosecco and Champagne bottles, if you fancy, though this one here is the best deal.

Bottoms up.