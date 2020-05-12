This Oreo box cake recipe with just three ingredients is going viral

So many people are living their best Great British Bake Off lives during lockdown, despite the fact that flour is near impossible to get hold of (unless you make the most of this genius idea from Morrisons).

But forget complicated recipes that require a hundred and one ingredients and a number of appliances – this Oreo box bake is so easy that it’s perfect for both new and pro-bakers.

Oh, and you only need three ingredients. Perfect.

Influencer Eloise Head has shared the recipe on her Instagram page, Fitwaffle, and it has already proved popular with her followers, garnering almost 60,000 likes and over 800 comments.

She shares mouthwatering pictures of food and bakes, and this one is super simple.

Alongside a video of the delicious dish, she writes: ‘3-INGREDIENT OREO ICE BOX CAKE!! If you didn’t see it on @fitwafflekitchen yesterday here’s the recipe.

‘This is the perfect summer dessert and it’s so freaking easy!! Sound on for full instructions.’

All you need is:

750ml double cream

50 icing sugar

Roughly 60 Oreos

In the clip, Eloise explains that all you need to do is pour the double cream and icing sugar into a bowl, and then whisk until ‘stiff peaks form’.

Next, you add a ‘thin layer to the base of your cake tin, followed by a layer of Oreos and a thicker layer of cream.’

Repeat twice and finish by adding a layer of cream, spread evenly. Put it in the fridge for four hours and voila.

We’ll definitely be trying this!