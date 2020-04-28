NutriBullet recipes: The superfood smoothies that’ll give you an instant boost

The NutriBullet is the superfood extractor everyone's talking about. Apparently, even Kate Middleton is a fan. Read on for info, advice and the all-important NutriBullet recipes.

What is a NutriBullet?

Put simply, the NutriBullet is a food extractor. Think a fancy food processor that actually extracts the nutrients from the fruit and veg, rather than just blitzing them into oblivion.

What NutriBullet recipes can I make?

The beauty of a NutriBullet and higher end food processors in general is that you can make pretty much anything you like. Basically, if it comes in a smooth form and requires blending pre-eating, the NutriBullet is likely your best bet.

Why not try:

Soups

Sauces

Salsas

Salad dressings

Nut butters

Ice cream

Hummus

Almond milk

Whipped cream

Baba Ghanoush

The possibilities for NutriBullet recipes really are endless—just perhaps remember to get blitzing at a sociable hour if you want to stay on friendly terms with your neighbours.

Why do I keep reading about the NutriBullet?

The NutriBullet has soared in popularity in recent years thanks to Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, who’s rumoured to love her NutriBullet blender.

Plus, blitzing up lots of fruit in a smoothie form is a really easy way to up your vitamin and mineral intake in one sitting (plus makes a great fat loss breakfast, if that’s what you’re after). The NutriBullet goes one better than make smoothies and soups, because of it’s abilities as an extractor, not your bog-standard blender or juicer. In layman’s terms, that means that every single ounce of nutritional value is extracted from the food you pop in it (skins, stems, peel and all).

Basically, the NutriBullet retains all the good stuff, making whatever you decide to make in your NutriBullet that edge more nutritious for you.



Buy now: NutriBullet at Amazon for £69.99

5 NutriBullet recipes to try

Did you know? The NutriBuller is a pretty powerful machine and can break down nearly all parts of fruit and vegetables including the seeds, stems and skin. The additional milling blade can also mill grains, grind herbs and chop nuts.

To get you off to a good start, try our favourite NutriBullet recipes. They’re not only delicious, but bursting with vitamins, minerals and flavour, too. Go forth and extract…

1. Cholesterol Crusher Blast

2 handfuls kale

1 cup blueberries

½ banana

½ cup cooked oatmeal

10 almonds

2 tbs raw cacao

Fill to the max with water

2. The Hormone Helper

¼ small raw beet

10 red seedless grapes

2 small broccoli florets

10 raspberries

1 tbsp goji berries

½ small avocado (pitted and peeled)

1 tsp olive oil

Fill to the max with mineral or coconut water

3. The Foundation of Youth

2 handfuls of kale

½ avocado (pitted and peeled)

1 medium nectarine (pitted)

1/s cup blueberries

10 walnut halves

Fill to the max with mineral water or almond milk

4. Sleepy Seeds

2 handfuls spinach

1 banana

¼ cup raspberry

¼ cup blueberry

1 tbs pumpkin seeds

1 tbs sunflower seeds

Fill to the max with mineral water

5. The Beauty Blast

2 handfuls swiss chard

½ cup pineapple

½ cup strawberries

1 tbs goji berries

12 cashews

Fill to the max with mineral water

Which NutriBullet should I buy?

To get the most from your NutriBullet recipes, you need to make sure that you invest in the right NutriBullet for you. After all, they aren’t cheap. Prices start at £57.99, for your more budget NutriBullet, and go all the way up to £119.99, for the newest model.

There are a few different options to choose from:

Classic NutriBullet

The classic NutriBullet with a 600 watt motor and the blades have a top speed of 10K RPM.

£49.99, amazon.com

NutriBullet PRO

The NutriBullet PRO extractor is bigger and more powerful than the classic model, with a 900w motor.

£79.99, amazon.com

NutriBullet Rx

However, it’s not quite as powerful as the newer NutriBullet Rx, which features a 2.3 horsepower motor and 1700 watts of power. Mighty.

£119.99, amazon.com

For more information, NutriBullet recipes and for an extensive price list, do head to the official NutriBullet site.

Happy blending!