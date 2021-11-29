You can save £30 on the iconic M&S snow globe gin

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

If you’ve seen the M&S Christmas advert, then you’ll know that the star of the festive season is the M&S snow globe gin.

Available in two flavours, clementine and spiced sugar, it comes in a bottle stunningly decorated with Christmas scenes, filled with glitter and which conveniently lights up for the perfect centrepiece.

It’s been so popular that individual bottles have already sold out online, however there is still a great deal to be had, if you’re happy to bulk buy – if it’s not all for you, you can buddy up with a friend and split the savings (if you’re after single bottles, then do check out our other gin deals here).

Light up Snow Globe Gin Liqueur Mixed Case – Case of 6, £120 at M&S

Not only do these gin liqueurs work well on their own over ice or topped up with prosecco, why not try our mulled sugar plum, simply warm 4 parts apple juice in a pan, then add 2 parts spiced sugar plum gin liqueur. Pour into a mug and garnish with apple slices.

So at the moment, you can buy a set of six bottles for £120, which works out at £20 a bottle, which is the normal price.

However, on top of that, you can currently get £30 off when you spend £200 online. So you can either double up on the case, buying 12 bottles in total, which averages out at £17.50 a bottle.

If 12 bottles sounds like a stretch, you can always supplement your order with some Christmas gifts, and remember you get free delivery on all orders over £100, so you’re not wasting anything.

Bottoms up.