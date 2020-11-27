7 delicious gins to buy the juniper lover in your life (or, you know, yourself)

Trending:

Jadie Troy-Pryde
    • Black Friday is upon us, and you’ll find a number of savings to be made across all sorts of brands and retailers – makeup, hoovers, mattresses, Kate Middleton’s trainers – you name it, it’s on sale.

    However, the day of discounts is not all fashion, beauty and tech. Bottles of booze are also up for grabs, and if you know/are a gin lover then you’ll be pleased to know the Amazon Black Friday mega sale includes some very tasty treats that will see you through the festive period and beyond.

    Fancy a glass of Bloom, Chase or Opihr when the weekend rolls around? Same. Which is why I’m stocking up on these 7 delicious and discounted gins ASAP.

    Merry *hiccup* Christmas.

    Opihr Spices of the Orient London Dry Gin, now £16.99 (was £23) – 26% OFF
    This award winning London dry gin is rich and robust, flavoured with exotic botanicals.

    Malfy Gin Rosa Pink Grapefruit Italian Gin, now £21.99 (was £28) – 21% OFF
    This tasty offering is distilled from fresh Sicilian pink grapefruit and Italian lemons – zingy and delicious.

    Tarquin’s Handcrafted Cornish Dry Gin, now £21.99 (was £32.50) – 31% OFF
    Handcrafted in three special flame-fired copper pot stills, this contemporary take on the classic London gin is a fan fave.

    Chase Rhubarb and Bramley Apple Gin, now £28.99 (was £38) – 24% OFF
    Made in Herefordshire, this tangy and crisp gin is going to be your next favourite drink.

    Edinburgh Gin Christmas Gin, now £23.99 (was £34.99) – 31% OFF
    Get into the festive spirit with this Christmas gin, think zesty sweet orange and nutmeg notes. Perfect!

    Bloom London Dry Gin with Floral Citrus Botanicals, now £17.99 (was £25) – 28% OFF
    Chamomile, honeysuckle and pomelo make up this vegan, sugar free gin – and it makes an excellent addition to any glass of Prosecco…

    Thomas Dakin Single London Dry Gin, now £23.49 (was £29) – 19% OFF
    This classic style gin is citrus fresh, zesty with a savoury warmth from the addition of horseradish. One thing gin lovers agree on? It works.

    If you’re a big fan of a classic London gin, then you’ll want to take a look at the award winning gin from Opihr – a spiced infusion that will have you pouring one more (or two… or three…). There’s also the Bloom London Dry Gin and the Thomas Dakin Single London Dry Gin available with hefty discounts, so there really is something for everyone.

    Fancy trying gin with a fruity Italian twist? Then Malfy is the bottle for you. And if handcrafted Cornish gin is your jam, take a look at Tarquin’s.

    Whatever you decide to pick up during the Black Friday sale, one thing is for sure – you won’t regret adding any (or all) of these to your basket.

    Are you planning to stock up on gin this Black Friday in time for Christmas? Snap.

