This cute Le Creuset kettle just went on sale and I need it immediately

Amazon Prime Day 2020 has arrived, and with it comes a number of exciting deals. Whether you’re looking for discounts on beauty editor approved skincare products, tech mega sales or kitchen appliances (hello, KitchenAid), there’s something for everyone.

However, if your eyes are firmly placed on the Le Creuset sales then you’re in luck. Not only are there a fair few deals on their pots and pans – including their iconic casserole dish – but you can also get your hands on a super cute kettle to add a little something to your kitchen.

The Le Creuset Enamelled Steel Kettle with a fixed whistle is pretty in pink and perfect for anyone who wants to feel a little vintage/hipster when they’re making their morning cuppa. All you have to do is fill it with water, pop it on your hob – it’s suitable to use on a number of cookers – and away you go.

Although Le Creuset is known for their sturdy and time-proof products, it does come with a five year guarantee, too.

Do I want it? Yes. Immediately.

So what else can you expect from this traditional kettle? Let’s take a look…

Deal in full

A high quality steel, it comes with a heat-resistant phenolic handle, whistle (love it) and promises steady pouring thanks to the locked upright handle. It can be used on induction, ceramic, electric, gas, and AGA cookers, and will undoubtedly brighten up coffee-making in the morning. The large base means you’ll have your hot water in no time and the iconic brand is known for their products’ longevity – so you can be safe in the knowledge that it will last the test of time.

Making a cuppa has never felt so boujee.

