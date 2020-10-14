Gin lovers, unite – this DIY kit is on sale and honestly I’m buying two

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Still looking for Amazon Prime Day 2020 deals before the end of the day? Good. Because we’re still working hard to find you the best ones, and will be until the stroke of midnight.

But if you’re looking for something a bit different, then listen up: we’ve found possibly one of our favourite deals of the day, this ultra cute DIY gin making kit from Sandy Leaf Farm.

If you’ve ever dreamed of making your own glass of juniper joy at home, now’s your chance. This kit contains everything you need to get started – from strainers and pipettes to berries and botanicals – and it looks like so much fun I’m seriously considering buying two.

One for me and the other for, erm, me too.

And, the gin experts at Sandy Leaf Farm also promise to be on hand should you ever need some gin-guidance in the future. How lovely.

The only thing you will need to buy is the vodka, but everything else is sorted. Easy.

So what are you waiting for? Take a look at one of our favourite Amazon Prime Day deals so far.

Deal in full

Sandy Leaf Farm Ultimate Gin Maker’s Kit, now £19.99 (was £29.99)



Not only does this DIY gin kit come in the cutest box we’ve probably ever seen, it’s an absolute gem of a gift (to someone else or, you know, yourself). You can make up to ten bottles of your own botanical infused gin, with a number of spice blends and recipes to try. It includes juniper berries, botanicals, funnel, metal strainer, kraft paper bottle tags, and testing pipettes. Fancy. View deal

Maybe consider buying two, or three, or even four. Just for luck.

