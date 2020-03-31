The food delivery services to use if you’re struggling to order from supermarkets

Jadie Troy-Pryde

If you’re finding it difficult to get a delivery slot from your regular supermarket or are struggling to get everything on your list from the nearest shop, there are lots of fresh food delivery services operating during the coronavirus outbreak.

Whether you’re looking for fruit and vegetables, fresh bread, dry goods or even a brownie subscription (yes, it’s a real thing), these companies are working hard to ensure that households across the UK have access to everything they need.

Here are some of the food delivery services that you may want to use during lockdown.

First Choice Produce

They serve Londoners who are looking for fruit, meat, and baked or dry goods

 

Graze

If you’re after healthy snacks, they’re offering 30% off their online range.

 

Solstice

Known for supplying many London restaurants and hotels, they’re offering those in the capital home deliveries for fruit and veg

 

Mindful Chef

Fresh and healthy recipe boxes with gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options.

 

Feast Box

A delivery box for those who like ‘authentic recipes from around the world’.

 

Allplants

Vegans looking for plant-based meals which have been cooked by chefs, look no further.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by allplants (@allplants) on

 

Pasta Evangelists

Delivering delicious pasta packs which include sauces and garnishes.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pasta Evangelists (@pastaevangelists) on

 

Hello Fresh

The popular food delivery service offers ingredients for easy-to-make recipes.

 

Simplycook

Recipe kits including flavour pots and step-by-step recipe cards to give your dinners a delicious boost.

 

Love Yourself

Healthy dinners for Londoners whether you’re after something balanced, gluten-free or vegetarian.

Hobbs House Bakery

Delivering fresh bread to those in and around the Cotswolds – they even offer a brownie subscription service.

 

Pale Green Dot

For those in London and Sussex who want organically grown local produce.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by pale green dot (@palegreendot) on

We will keep this list updated with the most up-to-date information.

