You can now get DIY cheese fondue kits delivered and what a gouda idea

Cheese lovers, unite! This year we’ve been lucky enough to have virtual cheese tastings and solid cheese Easter eggs.

And if you’re keen to shake things up a bit when it comes to lockdown dinners, one cheese bar is ensuring their customers get their cheese fill by delivering DIY fondue kits – and they sound amazing.

London’s Cheese Bar is famous for their deliciously melted cheese toasties and exceptional array of cheesey goodies, and they’re now creating an at-home kit for those who want to enjoy their products from the comfort of their kitchen.

The ‘Fondue-It-Yourself’ kit can be delivered across the UK and includes all the cheese you need to make one of the most iconic dishes on their menu, the Coolea and Kingham fondue.

And it’s not just the cheese you’ll get posted to you – they’ll also provide you with 400g of potatoes, a baguette and a pot of cornichons so that you can dip to your heart’s content. There’s also two shots of Kirsch Cherry Liqueur so that you can give your cheese a boozy boost, as well as a bottle of alpine wine.

Delish.

But if you’re not quite sure how to get it going, they also include instructions from the founder, Matthew Carver, who will turn you into a fondue expert in no time.

And there’s more. You’ll also have the option of purchasing their fondue pots, a 12-16cm saucepan which will help you create the gooey good stuff.

You can get hold of this magical kit through their website, and you can choose to order one for £45. If you want the kit and the fondue pot stand, it’ll set you back £65.

And if that’s not enough, they’re also selling a range of other cheeses, charcuterie boards, as well as other dairy products and vegetables.

They even have flour, which is currently near impossible to get hold of now that everyone is living their best Great British Bake Off lives, and wine and beer for those who fancy a tipple.

So what are you waiting for?