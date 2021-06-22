I’m bulk-buying my wedding champagne now in the Amazon Prime Day sales and I don’t even have a boyfriend

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is upon us – seeing fashion, tech, food, drink and beauty brands slash their price tags for two whole days.

It is the perfect opportunity to invest in those pricey essentials, from Le Creuset pots and cameras to fitness trackers and luggage.

Call me crazy, but I’m going one step further and investing in my wedding Champagne. You’ll think I’m even crazier when I tell you that I don’t even have a boyfriend right now.

Champagne is pricey and if I’m going to be paying for all of my friends and family to enjoy a Champagne toast or two at my nuptials, I’m going to have to start saving – and I definitely won’t be able to pay for it all in one go.

My solution? Use the Amazon Prime Day sales to bulk-buy my wedding Champagne early and tick one mammoth cost of my future wedding list.

Plus, luckily for me, Champagne only gets better with age.

These are the Champagne deals I’m making the most of…

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label, 75cl – was £44 , now £39

Veuve Clicquot is a quality Champagne, famed for its yellow label and five star fizz. Expect notes of fruits, vanilla and even brioche – ideal as an aperitif or to go with some gourmet grub. View Deal

Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial, Gift Box 75cl – was £46 , now £41.29

Moët & Chandon’s Rosé Impérial is a stylish twist on their original Brut. Expect ambery highlights, a bouquet of red fruits and of course a touch of rose. It also comes with an iconic pink Moët gift box. View Deal

Well, that’s part one of the wedding organisation sorted. Now all I need is the bouquet, the dress, the venue and the groom.

BRB – off to sort this out ASAP.