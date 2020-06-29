Celebrations boxes now come with a new chocolate, and we’re here for it

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Have you got your hands on one yet?

We go through stacks of them at Christmas, so we’re pretty familiar with the chocolate contents of a Celebrations tin. Until now, that is, as it looks like a new chocolate bar has just joined their ranks.

That’s right, the iconic Celebrations tins now feature a new minature confection alongside the usual suspects Twix, Bounty and the nation’s favourite chocolate bar.

Tell me more, tell me more, we hear you sing – the new bar in question is the delicious Milky Way Crispy Roll. According to Tyla, the boxes were first spotted in B&M, with the original Milky Way bars swapped out for Crispy Rolls.

This doesn’t look like a permanent change to the original line-up, however, as the Celebrations boxes containing Crispy Rolls are clear and gem-shaped (pictured above).

If you’re not familiar with the concept of Crispy Rolls, these bad boys involve a Milky Way creamy filling, covered in wafer, covered in chocolate. Delish.

Looks like B&M is the place to be before they all sell out, so worth popping in to your local branch to see if there are any left.

We’ll take three, please!