Fancy getting paid £40,000 a year to eat biscuits? Well there’s a job opening for just that

The temperature is dropping, and getting cosy on the sofa with your pet pooch is far more appealing than going out. But did you know you could actually make a bit of cash from your couch? Whether it’s getting paid to test out loungewear (wine optional), or making money from trying pink Prosecco, there are a number of side hustles to keep you busy this winter.

However, if you’re looking for a full time gig doing something sweet, biscuit makers Border Biscuits is looking for a Master Biscuitier to taste a number of their iconic products.

Yes, this is a real job. And it sounds like the dream.

Not only will you be trying their biscuit range all day long, but you’ll be compensated £40,000 per year to do so. Excellent.

They’re looking for someone ‘creative, obsessed with the best’ and an ‘innovative foodie’ (tick), with an ‘authentic, open and honest style and a proactive can-do approach’ (double tick).

Benefits include 35 days holiday and discounts across over 1,000 retailers. Amazing.

Paul Parkins, Managing Director of Border Biscuits, said: ‘This is an incredible opportunity for someone to fulfil their dream of creating delicious treats every day and of course, be paid for it!

‘The successful candidate will be crowned our Master Biscuitier and lead our passionate team in creating delicious ideas for new biscuit creations.

‘We’re encouraging people from across the country to apply and look forward to interviewing some great talent.’

So what does the ideal candidate for the Master Biscuitier job look like?

You’ll need a HND/Degree level qualification in either Food Science, Nutrition or food related studies, proficient IT skills, experience of managing branded, private label or food service product development and scientific and practical experience with bakery products and processes.

Sound like you? Well then apply right here.

Honestly, who wouldn’t want this job?

The chance to eat biscuits all day – and get paid for it. Ideal.

Time to get practicing your tasting skills…