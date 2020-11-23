Black Friday Coffee Machine Deals: Save hundreds on these Barista approved machines

Thanks to an early Black Friday start, you can now pick up some incredible deals and offers well before the actual day itself, especially when it comes to home improvements; think classic cookware savings (we’re coveting this dreamy shell pink Le Creuset casserole pan), huge Black Friday Simba mattress discounts and home gadgets – yes, we’re looking at you incredible Robot Vacuum Cleaner…
And coffee machine’s are up there with the biggest Black Friday discounts we’ve seen – which is good news seeing as caffeine has been a vital addition to our home-working lives over the last few months. With electrical retailers AO recording a massive 412% increase in sales of coffee machines over the last month, now is the perfect time to bag a bargain on arguably one of the most important bits of kitchen kit.
Latest Stories
There’s up to 60% off coveted brands like Nespresso, De’Longhi and Lavazza. So, whether you’re looking to invest in something that’ll have the whole family excited to wake up in the morning, or simply to treat yourself to a stunning cup of coffee after your 1,000th Zoom call of the day, here are the best Black Friday coffee machine deals out there right now…
BLACK FRIDAY COFFEE MACHINE DEALS – QUICK LINKS:
- De’Longhi Magnifica Coffee Machine –
£449£349 (save £100)|AO.com
- Lavazza Coffee Machine –
£139£99 (save £40)|Lavazza
- Melitta Filter Coffee Machine –
£49£25 (save £24)|AO.com
- TASSIMO by Bosch Coffee Machine –
£89.99£29.00 (save £60.99)|Currys
- Nespresso By Magimix Coffee Machine –
£249.99£180.00 (save £69.99)|Amazon
De’Longhi Magnifica ECAM250.23SB Bean to Cup Coffee Machine – Silver / Black
£449 £349 (save £100)|AO.com
Say goodbye to takeaway coffees with this incredible machine from the experts at De’Longhi. It has 6 pre-programmed drink options available at the touch of a button, is simple to use, plus, it makes 2 drinks at a time – meaning your partner doesn’t have to wait for their morning brew.
Lavazza A Modo Mio Idola Coffee Machine (in grey, black and red)
£139 £99 (save £40)|Lavazza
This classic one-touch capsule coffee maker is the perfect ‘starter’ machine being compact, great value and makes a range of espresso, lungo and long coffees in under 30 seconds. It’s a yes from us.
Melitta EasyTop Timer 6758193 Filter Coffee Machine with Timer – Black
£49 £25 (save £24)|AO.com
If you’re anything like us in the mornings, you don’t want fancy latte art, you just want a strong, no-frills, piping hot cup of coffee. Step forward the Melitta Filter coffee machine that features a handy timer meaning your coffee will be ready and waiting as soon as you wake up.
TASSIMO by Bosch Style TAS1107GB Coffee Machine – Cream (plus multiple other colours)
£89.99 £29.00 (save £60.99)|Currys
If you’re missing your fave takeaway coffee, then this Tassimo capsule coffee machine is for you. Featuring over 70 varieties of coffee and hot drinks from well-known brands including Costa, Kenco, Twinings and Cadbury – you can recreate a cafe experience in your very own kitchen.
Nespresso Vertuo Next, By Magimix | Includes Aeroccino Milk Frother in Chrome
£249.99 £180.00 (save £69.99)|Amazon
There are many reasons to love this Nespresso: It’s simple, one-touch brewing system means it’s foolproof to use, it comes with an Aerocinno milk frother included so you can make the perfect latte, plus, it’s made from 54% recycled plastic.