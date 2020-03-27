A Baileys strawberries and cream chocolate Easter egg exists and we need one immediately

When it comes to Easter eggs, there are so many options out there. Whether you prefer yours sweet and traditional, you like the idea of a boozy egg, or you’re willing to give a cheese egg a go this year, there really is something for everyone.

And now you can add the new Baileys Strawberries and Cream Easter egg to your snack wishlist.

The egg is made from white chocolate with dried strawberry pieces which creates ‘a beautiful sweet sensation’.

It also comes with milk chocolate hearts which boast a delicious truffle filling, marrying the sweet and fruity strawberry flavour with the iconic creamy vanilla taste of Baileys.

And that’s not the only egg-cellent offering – a Baileys Salted Caramel Egg is also launching, combining milk chocolate and crunchy salted caramel pieces.

Delicious.

Brand Manager Katie Byrne said: ‘Our Strawberries & Cream Baileys Chocolates proved to be a big hit when we launched them earlier this year, so extending that winning flavour combination to an Easter Egg was an easy decision.

‘Our Baileys Salted Caramel Egg is also returning again, due to popular demand. We’re conscious that in these especially difficult times, we’ll all want to spread a little joy and spoil our loved ones this Easter, and we’re delighted to help with that!’

We’ll take one of each.