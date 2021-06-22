My holiday was cancelled, so I’m stockpiling this Aperol Spritz Prime Day deal instead

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Sure, it's not Sardinia – but it's the next best thing.

Prime Day 2021 has arrived at the best possible time for those of us who booked a holiday in the blind hope that such things would, by now, be allowed. (When I say we, I of course mean me.)

Yep, I’d already bought a guidebook, a swimsuit and three disposable cameras, only to find out last week that the furthest I’m likely to get this summer is a deckchair facing the garden fence. So I’m taking action and buying back the serotonin the cancelled trip would have provided by going all out in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

From beauty deals to discounted Kindles, this year’s savings are seriously impressive. (And they’re only until midnight tonight. So if you haven’t already shopped, really, what’s keeping you?!)

The best Amazon Prime Day alcohol deals – quick links:

And while I’ve stockpiled plenty of skincare and homeware steals over the past couple of days – thank you to CeraVe and Le Creuset – there’s one Prime Day bargain that I’m particularly proud of. Enter: this incredible Aperol Spritz deal.

I mean, it’s practically a holiday in a glass. Here’s everything you need to know.

Aperol Spritz duo – was £24.99 , now £18.79 (save 25%) | Amazon.co.uk

Who needs the sun-drenched Italian coast when you’ve got the taste of it in a summer cocktail? In this handy duo, you’ll get a 70cl bottle of Aperol, as well as a 75cl bottle of fresh, Cinzano Prosecco – i.e. all you need for the perfect al fresco evening. (Even if that does just mean your back garden.) Now £6.20 off for the rest of today, I’m telling myself that it’d just be rude not to and buying five. View Deal

Aperol Spritz Gift Pack – was £25.00 , now £19.49 (save 22%) | Amazon.co.uk

I’m buying this one in the name of self care. With two adorable Aperol glasses (no, before you ask, you can’t just have it in any old glass) and a 70cl bottle of the classic Italian aperitivo, it’s the ultimate gift to self. Just add Prosecco and some ice, and voilà: you might as well be in Tuscany. View Deal

So if you need me, I’ll just be drowning my sorrows in front of a sun lamp with a glass of Aperol in hand and A Bigger Splash blaring from my laptop. Which is basically just the same thing. Right?

Have you bagged any bargain booze in the Prime Day deals? Let us know on social – @marieclaireuk