An ethically-sourced discounted Kebab Making Kit is calling my name

Because if we can't go out, let's make our own doner, shish and kofte kebabs at home. Living the dream for less than £12

This is not a drill, it’s Amazon Prime Day 2020, one of the best times of the year to grab yourself some MASSIVE discounts on tech gadgets, fashion, jewellery, watches, beauty products. And kebab-making kits! You heard it right.

Admittedly, this is not one for veggies and vegans out there (sorry), but if you’re a meat lover this is your pandemic prayers answered. The folks at Sandy Leaf Farm, the makers of the Kebab Making Kit, spent years dreaming, testing and eating too many takeaways in the name of research (dream job), and they reckon they’ve cracked the secret to making kebabs at home. The kit makes three types, but it’s the doner kebab they’re really excited about. Apparently the seasoning is on point and the finished kebab can be carved with a sharp knife, just like the real thing. Go on, get stuck in!

Deal In Full:

The kit includes all the ingredients and equipment you will need, just add fresh meat. The quantities required are all listed in the easy-to-follow recipe book. Sandy Leaf Farm are passionate about making great value kits with only the freshest ingredients. All their ingredients are natural, GMO free and are ethically sourced. And it’s all designed in the UK. Could also be the best gift set ever! What’s in the kit? * Kebab seasoning

* Dried mint

* Recipe book

* Gloves

* Marinating bags

* Cotton twine

* Measuring spoon

* Wooden skewers

* Doner kebab casing

Now tuck in and enjoy those kebabs. You’re welcome

Don’t say you aren’t tempted with a deal like this…

