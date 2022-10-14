Aldi’s Christmas hampers are a luxury dupe – but won’t cost you as much

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The perfect Christmas gift...

With the clocks going back at the end of the month and the temperatures dropping considerably, it can only mean one thing – Christmas is just around the corner.

If you’re one of the more prepared among us, then all your Christmas presents are probably bought and wrapped by now. But if you’re waiting for the Christmas gift guides for inspiration then this launch from Aldi could very much excite you.

This is one for the foodie in your life (or anyone who wants to treat themselves to something special on the run-up to Christmas). Enter the Aldi hampers, which are a luxury dupe without the price tag.

Ranging between £49.99 to £174.99 there’s a hamper for every budget – but you better be quick, as one of the hampers has already sold out.

Videos you may like:

Video you may like:

Aldi’s Christmas Feast hamper, which was priced at just under £100, and included wine, champagne, desserts and truffles, sold out within days. But don’t worry, as three impressive hampers are still on sale.

The very inviting wicker baskets, which look very similar to Fortnum and Mason’s offerings, include the Luxury Collection hamper. Priced at £74.99 it has 16 goodies in it, including two bottles of their award-winning wine, Italian nougat, a chutney gift set, boozy truffles and plenty of iced fruit cake.

The Ultimate decadence hamper comes with the most expensive price tag, but for £174.99 you’re really getting your money’s worth with other 30 Christmas favourites – which you can save for the big day, or even give as presents, such as the Champagne.

If you’re watching the pennies but still want to invest in a hamper, the Afternoon treats hamper is only £49.99 – the cheapest in the range. With 10 treats it includes some very Christmasy products, allowing up to have your very own afternoon tea at home. You’ll find florentine biscuits, shortbread, an indulgent Belgian biscuit selection, plus a marmalade and strawberry conserve.

The budget supermarket also launched a sell-out wine advent calendar again last month.

The popular wine advent calendar even branched out with some new additions. Whether you’re a white wine or red wine drinker there’s something for everyone behind the mini-decorated doors.

Go, go, go!