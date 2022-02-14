Someone pass us an Aperol Spritz...
The evenings are getting lighter, our clothes are getting brighter and it finally feels like Spring is just around the corner. With that in mind, we thought it was about time we got to work on our garden. Over the winter, our backyards have been a little bit neglected, and it’s safe to say that they aren’t looking their best.
Finding the right outdoor pieces online can sometimes feel like an impossible task. However, thanks to Aldi garden furniture, that’s no longer the case. That’s right, Aldi have brought back their sell-out outdoor furniture range, and we want it all.
Think rattan sofas to sit back and read a summer book, stylish barbecues to cook up a storm and patio heaters to keep your guests warm as you dance into the night. Forget cosying up with your favourite luxury candles, it’s time to get those fairy lights out and plan an epic garden party…
Cream Rattan Corner Sofa & Cover, £299.98 | Aldi
How chic is this rattan sofa? It features quality weaving, rattan effect wicker and comfortable cushions that have been built to last. It can also be assembled to the left or right side to fit any space.
Gardenline Kamado Ceramic Egg BBQ, £399.99 | Aldi
This stylish looking outdoor oven features a temperature gauge, powder coated steel hinge, bands, handle, chimney top, fire grate bring, stainless steel hinge springs and an ash door bring. It has a Japanese-inspired insulated design with two cooking grills.
Rattan Effect Sofa Set with Canopy, £449.99 | Aldi
If you are planning on having guests round this summer, this sofa set seats up to five people, with a three seater sofa, two single sofas, one stool and one coffee table. It also comes with a set of cushions for added comfort. If the sun is getting a little too much, simply pull over the canopy. Easy.
Gardenline Patio Heater, £44.99 | Aldi
We all know that a British summer isn’t always the warmest, however it can be with this handy patio heater. It is sleek and practical, and an absolute bargain for only £44.99.
Natural Wooden Mini Greenhouse, £69.99 | Aldi
We love the thought of growing our own plants this summer, however we have always struggled with space. This mini greenhouse from Aldi is great for maximising your garden space and growing and protecting plants throughout the year. The best news? It’s made from 100% sustainable fir wood.
