Someone pass us an Aperol Spritz...

The evenings are getting lighter, our clothes are getting brighter and it finally feels like Spring is just around the corner. With that in mind, we thought it was about time we got to work on our garden. Over the winter, our backyards have been a little bit neglected, and it’s safe to say that they aren’t looking their best.

Finding the right outdoor pieces online can sometimes feel like an impossible task. However, thanks to Aldi garden furniture, that’s no longer the case. That’s right, Aldi have brought back their sell-out outdoor furniture range, and we want it all.

Think rattan sofas to sit back and read a summer book, stylish barbecues to cook up a storm and patio heaters to keep your guests warm as you dance into the night. Forget cosying up with your favourite luxury candles, it’s time to get those fairy lights out and plan an epic garden party…